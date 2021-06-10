‘Big City Mayors’ Ask Lawmakers for $1 Billion for Housing

As the California Legislature gets closer to finalizing its new fiscal budget, the Big City Mayor coalition is urging the state to stay true to the state Assembly's recent proposal to provide an annual $1 billion in flexible funding directly to cities for four years.
“We need a financial commitment now through this budget,” San Jose Mayor and chair of the Big City Mayor coalition Sam Liccardo said. “And this challenge, and our response will define our generation’s collective legacy.”
In April, the coalition, including mayors from the state's 13 largest cities, had asked for a $20 billion, five-year investment to curb homelessness—half of the state's surplus.
While they did not get exactly what they were asking for, the mayors said it is still a notable investment that would allow cities to house thousands of more residents.
“Usually when the crisis comes the sources aren't there, when the resources are there, the crisis isn't there,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This is actually a match made in heaven—a problem we wish we didn't have but finally, a solution that is right there in front of us.”
Garcetti and other big city mayors said large investments provided directly to cities and counties, like Project Roomkey and Project Housekey, is proof that this technique is effective.
Through state funding in the 20/21 fiscal year, Los Angeles was able to purchase 15 of the 20 total buildings to shelter thousands of unhoused residents.
In Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city was able to make significant strides to help hundreds of residents get out of the cycle of homelessness, not only through housing but mental health support and other programs.
San Jose was able to build three interim housing sites and in Oakland, the city purchased homes for senior residents and other unutilized spaces to provide creative housing solutions.
In Bakersfield, state money allowed the city to double its emergency beds as well, among several other investments.
“But if the funding is not continued in some form, there will be a cliff and all of the projects that we have stood up will no longer have the funding to be able to continue,"”Steinberg said.
Mayors Libby Schaaf from Oakland and Karen Goh from Bakersfield said in their respective cities, surveys found that the number one priority for residents was to solve homelessness.
“Homelessness was ranked as the number one priority of our residents and you've heard that from all my colleagues,” Goh said. “The impact of homelessness is felt most by our cities. Daily, we hear about the impact from our residents.”
Recent figures show that California has more than 160,000 unhoused residents—the largest homeless population in the country, according to data from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.
The 13 cities represented by the Big City Mayor Coalition make up 29 percent of the state's population but 59 percent of the state's unhoused population.
“This is not a group of mayors, this is the voice of California,” Garcetti said. “And certainly, the biggest chunk of this problem.”
That is why these mayors have been advocating fervently for this funding.
With the combination of the state's $26 billion in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the state's record surplus, mayors are saying now is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to meet the moment.
“Years from now, if we continue to see the scourge of homelessness in our community at the level we currently see it, we will be asked, and understandably will be demanded of us to say ‘what did we do when we had the opportunity to do something?’” Liccardo said. “This is that moment.”
The state is poised to approve its budget by July 1. Assuming no changes are made to the proposed homeless investment, local governments grappling with significant homeless populations should expect to see funding around August, Garcetti said.
Jana Kadah is a writer for Bay City News.
We all have gotten accustomed to the term “High-Density Housing.”
Now, the “Big City Mayoral coalition” is foisting a “new” term upon us to justify throwing our “good tax-payer dollars after the bad tax-payer dollars” they have already foolishly wasted on housing the Homeless.
The “new term” is “High Density Mayoral Morons.”
When the “Free-money” runs out there will be a catastrophic wave of “Homelessness” as a result of enticing the “world” to come to the Bay Area for Free-Housing (amongst a host of additional freebies).
California’s budget surplus spending should focus on providing a sustainable source of potable water especially, for the farmers.
By the way, Recall Newsom-the most worthless piece of gubernatorial crap on two-legs in the history of California.
David S. Wall
“Big-City Mayors” brings to mind an image of aping the already lost Blue causes in the eastern US. Is trying to bypass the state legislature and sponge of the feds and taxpayers nation-wide next, too, as has been done before? Federal housing?
DAVID S. WALL
If anything, I agree with one thing, the DECLINE of CA especially the Silicon Valley is inevitable because of your comment:
“California’s budget surplus spending should focus on providing a sustainable source of potable water especially, for the farmers.”
The problem with this is that the only source of unlimited water is the OCEAN, thus you will need to build at least 10 desalination plants to prevent water shortages to Agriculture. The reality is that we do not have “Moisture” farms like they do on Tattoine. The GRIM reality is we are about to get forced into WATER RATIONING because we lose water because of evaporation EVERYWHERE in CA. And CA air is so dry it never falls back on CA but ends up on the Mountains in Colorado, Wyoming, far away from us. The only way to prevent this is to build ENORMOUS underground reservoirs that collects the rains right after it land on the ground. Overground ones simply evaporate the water.
This is part of what we need to fund regarding INFRASTRUCTURE security, but no one especially the GOP wants to fund it. Oh wait, isn’t this possible under the Bide Infrastructure Bill? But when you wrote:
“By the way, Recall Newsom-the most worthless piece of gubernatorial crap on two-legs in the history of California.”
Unfortunately like Grey Davis, when stuck with a failing Electrical Infrastructure, Davis was blamed for it. A problem decades in the making even including Ronald Reagan. Enron Killed California By Price Gouging, Thus Got Davis Out Of Office. Where is Gavin Newsom supposed to magically have millions of Acre Feet water going to come from?