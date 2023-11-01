Tech Interactive to Honor will.i.am with Humanitarian Award

The Tech Interactive will award its 2023 James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award to musician and actor will.i.am on Saturday, Nov. 4. He’ll sit down with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to discuss his initiatives to promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education for all.

In addition to the celebrity appearance by the founder and lead member of the hip hop musical group Black Eyed Peas, The Tech will honor its sixth annual “Tech for Global Good” laureates. The event recognizes innovators who use technology to advance health equity and improve lives.

Past winners have developed transformational technologies to bring things we take for granted, like clean water and modern sanitation, to places where those simple things are hard to come by.

“We are delighted to celebrate will.i.am’s remarkable contributions,” said The Tech’s CEO, Katrina Stevens. “He embodies the very essence of a global humanitarian who empowers individuals and communities through technology.”

Astute readers will also note that he embodies boom, boom, pow.

“This award speaks volumes to the incredible team behind the i.am Angel Foundation which is committed to improving public education so that every child has the opportunity to learn, engage and excel,” will.i.am said.

Other awardees include Aluna, which makes hardware and software to help people with breathing problems; anxiety and depression-combatting game maker Arcade Therapeutics and Biobot Analytics, whose products detect viruses and other public health hazards in wastewater.