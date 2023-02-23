Tesla to Bring Engineering HQ Back to Silicon Valley

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced that Tesla's new global engineering and AI headquarters will take over Hewlett Packard's original headquarters on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto.

This comes after Tesla moved its corporate headquarters to Austin, Tex., in December 2021.

“This is a very poetic transition from the company that founded Silicon Valley to Tesla and we're very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters,” Musk said.

The move would bring more engineering jobs to the Bay Area as many tech companies are slashing their workforce.

Tesla posted a call for applications for its California engineering team on its Twitter account on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Newsom said that although there are 55 zero-emission electric vehicle manufacturers in California, none of them dominates like Tesla.

Those zero-emission vehicles are an important part of California's economy.

The governor's office said the success of California's programs has led to zero-emission vehicles becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.

Those programs include California's Zero Emission Vehicle program, which aims to achieve the state's long-term emission reduction goals by increasing the requirements for zero-emission vehicles through both increased stringency of zero-emission vehicle sales and associated actions to support wide-scale adoption and use of zero-emission vehicles.

The state has also set the goal that all new vehicles will be 100% zero-emission.

“The future happens in California first. We're changing the world through our historic investments, our conveyor belt for talent, and partnerships with companies like Tesla,” said Newsom. “The state continues to be the world's innovation hub, charging the electric vehicle revolution, and dominating the industry in every category – all while keeping the same goal in mind: ensuring a cleaner, greener, and healthier place to live for future generations.”