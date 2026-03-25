New Mexico Wins $375M Landmark Verdict Against Meta

The jury in a landmark State of New Mexico v. Meta Platforms, Inc. trial on Tuesday found Meta liable for misleading consumers about the safety of its platforms and for endangering children.

New Mexico becomes the first state in the nation to prevail at trial against a major tech company for harming young people. The jury ordered Menlo Park-based Meta to pay the maximum penalty under the law of $5,000 per violation, totaling $375 million in civil penalties for violating New Mexico’s consumer protection laws. The jury found Meta — which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp —liable for both claims brought by the State of New Mexico under the Unfair Practices Act.

“The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,” said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough.

“New Mexico is proud to be the first state to hold Meta accountable in court for misleading parents, enabling child exploitation, and harming kids. In the next phase of this legal proceeding, we will seek additional financial penalties and court-mandated changes to Meta’s platforms that offer stronger protections for children.

“The substantial damages the jury ordered Meta to pay should send a clear message to big tech executives that no company is beyond the reach of the law. Policymakers and law enforcement officials across the country can help make this verdict a turning point in the fight for children’s safety. This is a watershed moment for every parent concerned about what could happen to their kids when they go online – and this victory belongs to them.”

This verdict follows more than two years of litigation by the New Mexico Department of Justice to hold Meta accountable for alleged dishonesty and design choices that harm children. In 2023, the state initiated an investigation of Meta’s platforms to protect children from sexual abuse, online solicitation, and other harms. The internal Meta documents and testimony obtained by New Mexico in the litigation reveals repeated warnings from Meta employees and outside child safety experts about dangers present on Meta’s platforms.

The evidence presented at trial – which included internal Meta documents and testimony from former Meta employees, law enforcement officials, and New Mexico educators – established that Meta’s design features enabled pedophiles and predators to engage in child sexual exploitation on Meta’s platforms. State officials said evidence from those witnesses and other industry experts also demonstrated that Meta intentionally designs its platforms to addict young people and, contrary to Meta’s public commitments, expose them to dangerous content related to eating disorders and self harm.

A second state claim against Meta will be heard by a judge in a bench trial that is scheduled to begin on May 4. At this trial, New Mexico said it will argue a public nuisance case and seek injunctive relief that requires Meta to pay additional damages and make specific changes to its platforms and company operations, including enacting effective age verification, removing predators from the platform, and protecting minors from encrypted communications that shield bad actors.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.