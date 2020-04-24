Santa Clara County to Clear Thousands of Pot Convictions

Instead of going through the tedious process of filing a petition, thousands of people in Santa Clara County will get their marijuana convictions expunged automatically.

The move—announced today by the Santa Clara County Superior Court, which has dramatically scaled back services amid the pandemic—eliminates the need for people with Prop. 65-eligible convictions to wait for a hearing date.

Come Wednesday, Supervising Criminal Judge Eric S. Geffon will reduce or clear a combined 11,500 cannabis convictions for 9,000 people in Santa Clara County.

Presiding Judge Deborah A. Ryan said the court is “pleased” to order the clearances.

“We hope this process will provide a sense of closure to those individuals,” she said in a news release. “Having a clear record also will assist those seeking employment, an issue that is especially important as businesses begin the process of reopening. We thank our justice partners for their cooperation and collaboration in this important project.”

The expungements stem from collaborative efforts of the local District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Public Defender, the county and the courts.

Those with questions about a specific case should contact their original attorney, the Office of the Public Defender, or the District Attorney’s Office.