Letter to the Editor: Turn Shelter-in-Place into Something Beautiful

Dear Editor,
As a student in Silicon Valley, I am now “going to school” online from home, limiting social interaction and benefits of learning from my teachers in person. Staying at home all day can be tedious and lonely, especially on days where I don’t have much homework.
One thing that helps me stay connected is playing the violin. I picked it up about three years ago, when I played for the sake of my orchestra. Now during this pandemic, I reach out to my violin every day for connection.
In music, I find no politics or virus, only the beautiful melodies flying out of the instrument, giving me the benefit of taking my mind off of my day.
Whether it is reading a poem, singing a song, or expressing your feelings through an instrument, you can transform shelter-in-place into something beautiful.
Sincerely,
Henry Huang
San Jose
Henry, you are terrific! Long before we had the internet, we did appreciate music , nature and each other much more than we have done in your lifetime. Technology has been a mixed blessing for our lives. We can use Google to find our way just about anywhere, expect the path you just discovered. While these days can feel strange and lonely you need to know that we are all here and listening to you. You have found a way to listen, and speak up at the same time and you have found the universal language that unites us all. Keep playing Henry and find others who are playing as well – if you can – please send me one of your favorites – [email protected], I would love to hear it and maybe will pull out my flute, or dust off my piano and try to play along! – And remember to never let the music die!
I highly recommend YouTube music video’s for us less talented self incarcerated economic victims.
This is how adult respond to a letter from a high school student? How distasteful!