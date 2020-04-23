Letter to the Editor: Turn Shelter-in-Place into Something Beautiful

Dear Editor,

As a student in Silicon Valley, I am now “going to school” online from home, limiting social interaction and benefits of learning from my teachers in person. Staying at home all day can be tedious and lonely, especially on days where I don’t have much homework.

One thing that helps me stay connected is playing the violin. I picked it up about three years ago, when I played for the sake of my orchestra. Now during this pandemic, I reach out to my violin every day for connection.

In music, I find no politics or virus, only the beautiful melodies flying out of the instrument, giving me the benefit of taking my mind off of my day.

Whether it is reading a poem, singing a song, or expressing your feelings through an instrument, you can transform shelter-in-place into something beautiful.

Sincerely,

Henry Huang

San Jose