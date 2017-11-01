Hearing Set as San Jose Water Company Requests Rate Hike; Overbilling Questions Still Linger

San Jose’s largest privately held water utility, which was recently found to be overbilling customers by at least $1.8 million, is angling for yet another rate increase—this one tied to the company shareholders’ return on investment.
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will host a public hearing at City Hall on Monday, as San Jose Water Company is petitioning for an increase in its cost of capital and rate of return for infrastructure projects through 2020.
The request by San Jose Water is part of a joint petition with three other investor-owned utilities: Golden State Water, California American Water and California Water Service companies. According to the notice San Jose Water sent out to customers, the company wants to raise its cost of capital rate of return from 8.09 percent to 8.63 percent. That would account for a 10.75-percent increase in common equity costs and a 6.2-percent hike in the long-term debt rate.
If the CPUC approves the petition, San Jose Water would see an overall increase in revenues of nearly $7.6 million, which would cost the average customer about $2.14 more per month (or $4.28 per bimonthly billing cycle).
“[San Jose Water] believes it is necessary to attract capital in order to fund water system investments,” the company wrote in its notice to customers. “System investments allow the company to meet its obligations to serve its customers safely and reliably. [San Jose Water] believes this request will help in maintaining an investment-grade rating, reducing overall financing costs.”
In response to the San Jose Water’s petition, the Office of Ratepayer Advocates (ORA), a state watchdog agency affiliated with the CPUC, called for the company to lower its rate of return. That would align with an industry-wide trend, as reduced financing costs in the financial markets have led to lower return rates for regulated water companies throughout the nation.
A local grassroots group called WRATES—short for Water Rate Advocates for Transparency, Equity and Sustainability—also plans to challenge the rate increase. Rita Benton, one of the group’s lead organizers, called the rate increase unnecessary. Profits for the utility’s parent company continue to soar as executives rake in multimillion-dollar compensation packages.
All the while, customers have been saddled with unsustainable rate increases, Benton said. The city of San Jose—the company’s single largest customer—saw a 67 percent rate hike in the past four years alone.
To make matters worse, San Jose Water admitted to overbilling customers by $1.8 million this past year. WRATES is appealing that figure, claiming that the actual amount is several million more.
Come January, San Jose Water will also petition for a general rate increase, which would up the cost for customers by several million dollars. WRATES plans to oppose that, too.
Benton said she’s hopeful about Monday’s hearing, which will offer ratepayers a rare chance to speak out about the price hike in a local venue. Typically, these kinds of hearings take place in Sacramento or San Francisco. In the notice for next week’s meeting, San Jose Water Company listed information about a hearing in Monterey, which confused customers who got it in the mail earlier this week, Benton said.
“By attending the CPUC hearing on Monday, the customers of SJWC will finally have a chance to speak, on the record, to the CPUC decision makers to let them know that we have had enough of SJWC’s outrageous rate increases,” she told San Jose Inside. “We will actually see a reduction in our water rates come January if the CPUC lowers SJWC’s investment returns.”
WHAT: CPUC hearing on San Jose Water’s request for a return on investment
WHEN: 7:30pm Monday
WHERE: San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose
INFO: CPUC, 866.849.8390, [email protected] or
Over the last three years, the percentage of m,y water bill which goes to various fees and charges – everything EXCEPT the actual cost of water – has ranged from 50.1% to 64.7%. Les than half of what I pay goes to actually paying for the water we use.
This must stop attend the hearing is you can.
Yes, in the middle of the drought it was plotted. We pay an unusually high bill and ship a lot of water
down South, sold to them by the water company.
This rate increase upon rate increase and over billing must stop…….San Jose Water Company may be the most profitable water utility in the entire USA……It is dramatically impacting seniors on fixed income and low income homes trying to keep their heads above Water…..San Jose Water just raked in more than 70 million dollars for its real estate in downtown San Jose that the rate payers paid for.
They have admitted to over billing rate payers they say 1.8 million more like 7 million dollars…..San Jose water has squeezed and squeezed the rate payers in San Jose using every excuse conceivable for rate increase on top of rate increase……..DEMAND the CPUC deny any further rate increase. Demand the CPUC and citizen watch dog committee be able to audit San Jose Water’s books ….Demand that San Jose Water Company and its Officers return the money they illegally took from Rate payers or face prison time for corruption.