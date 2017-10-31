Santa Clara County Files Amicus Brief in Major Gay Rights Case

Santa Clara County on Monday joined a federal lawsuit with 70 other jurisdictions asking the United States Supreme Court to uphold landmark protections for LGBTQ people.
The county’s friend-of-the-court brief was filed in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
The high court is reviewing the decision of the Colorado Court of Appeals, which ruled that the bakery owner, Jake Phillips, violated the state’s non-discrimination law in 2012 by denying business to Charlie Craig and David Mullins. Phillips argues that serving a gay couple would violate his Christian beliefs.
Santa Clara County’s brief holds that the First Amendment doesn’t give businesses the right to skirt public accommodation laws.
“Equal treatment under the law is a bedrock principle of this country,” county Supervisor Ken Yeager, Silicon Valley’s first openly gay elected official, said in announcing the brief. “Business owners have a legal obligation to treat each of their customers the same. When they open their doors to the public, they cannot pick and choose whom to serve.”
While it is perfectly acceptable to hold a government to the standards of “Open to all business” the same cannot be said of private business. The age old mantra of “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone” is the final distinction between public, and private business. I have a lot of gay friends. If they don’t like how a business runs, they make their voices heard with their wallets, and will simply not support any business that does not support them.
Jake Phillips beliefs are personal, his business is private. If he chooses to not bake cakes for gay couples, that is his prerogative. The government has no business meddling in his affairs. He pays his taxes so he can have a street maintained and police there if he gets robbed.
When we stop allowing businesses to decide who and who they won’t service, we open the floodgates for mass discrimination lawsuits without merit, that will do nothing more than choke our already stretched thin court resources.
Really? So glad we have the feedback from white-nationalist and bigotry apologists like you out there to stand up against equality and justice.
“We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone” may be an age old mantra,but it’s certainly not the law of the land ! Lester Maddox had a similar sign posted in his restaurant,he refused to serve black people & no one is allowed to discriminate on the basis of race anymore. Further your argument that this bakery is a private business is just nonsense. Any business that serves the public (you can walk in & purchase something) isn’t a private business. A country club,fraternal organization or motorcycle gang’s clubhouse that requires you to be a member before making a purchase is a private business. Even bars that post such a sign must have a good reason to refuse to serve a customer. These would include being too intoxicated to serve,having been 86ed for past behavior,fighting or annoying the other customers. It’s up to the courts to decide what constitutes discrimination on the merits of each case & it’s the damages awarded to the victims of such reprehensible behavior that discourages it in the future. To blame those discriminated against for clogging our courts is as ignorant as it is preposterous. It’s those whose discriminatory actions leave no other recourse than litigation who are ultimately responsible for these matters to come before a judge & jury. They’re the ones at fault & the reason that you’d defend them is as baffling as it is troubling. Just who are you so intent on discriminating against & why ?
I think SJI is very biased by not allowing certain comments to pass through their moderation. Does this give me the right to sue them for discrimination? Is SJI, with their intellectual elitism seeing my comments as too stupid to publish? Why are they discriminating against my lack of intelligence. It’s a free speech issue too!
If you missed the sarcasm in my metaphor above, you’re not going to understand the scope of my parent comment. This is SJI’s board, their business. They can say what does/and doesn’t pass, even if I don’t agree with it. They rent space on the internet for this site to exist, they can moderate how they see fit to project whatever image they want to the public.
In that same sense, a private business runs itself much like SJI. They rent space, they register their fictitious name with the county. After that, what they choose to project to the public is their choice. Who they do, and do not allow as customers is their business, not the governments.
If they do not cater to the people in their community, they will not profit. It’s a problem already taken care of by capitalism.
Sal:>white-nationalist and bigotry apologists
I’m not apologizing for Jakes Phillips actions. I’m criticizing if it’s appropriate for the government to step in here. We allow Muslims to practice Sharia law in America to a certain degree. We allow them to buy up entire neighborhoods, but we don’t call them bigots or brown nationalists. We defend their rights to practice and hold their beliefs, nobody bats an eye. This guy is a white christian (and let’s face it, some sects of Christianity hold homosexuality as a sin) You mean to tell me we can’t extend the right for him to practice his beliefs? Because he’s white?
We either treat all these beliefs, even ones we disagree with, and peoples rights to practice them equally, regardless of color or we pick and choose who has the right to and who doesn’t. . These beliefs might hurt feelings, but they don’t physically hurt people. Personally, I think all religion is stupid, and I’m somewhat an atheist/agnostic.
This case is a ‘cake’walk & should have never reached the Supreme Court,as the lower courts rulings were the correct interpretation of the law. By law anyone doing business with the general public isn’t allowed to discriminate by picking & choosing which customers they wish to serve on any basis. Citing their so-called deeply held religious beliefs in this case is just another way of saying religious intolerance. It’s obviously just blatant discrimination & can not be tolerated in our secular society. Our Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom,the right to practice the religion of your choice or none at all. It doesn’t guarantee the right to impose your religious beliefs on others & this is just a convenient excuse for the prejudicial behavior of the plaintive. If businesses were allowed to discriminate based on the deeply held beliefs of their owners,many would refuse to serve customers based upon their race,religion,ethnicity or political affiliation as well as their sexual preference. It’s nobodies business who you decide to love,marry or sleep with & it appears that they would refuse to serve any customer that they determined was gay. It’s a classic case of trying to have your ‘cake’ & eat it too ! I’d like to know who is putting up the ‘dough’ to bankroll this effort to expand the right of religious freedom to include the right to discriminate based on religious intolerance. Let’s hope that the Supreme Court will ‘batter’ this half-‘baked’ argument,to do otherwise would be a ‘recipe’ for disaster. ‘Beating’ back Jake Phillip’s woeful excuse for his egregious intolerance & discrimination based on his latent homophobia would truly be the ‘icing’ on the cake. Here’s hoping that Jake Phillips chokes on their decision,because to rule otherwise would just ‘egg’ him & others like him on. This would of course encourage even more frivolous litigation. Let’s hope that the Masterpiece Cake Shop lives in infamy as the business whose intolerance finally settles this issue once & for all. This will expose every like-minded homophobe who dares to discriminate to costly lawsuits,thus discouraging any further religious intolerance.
If you are going to open a business and apply for a business license and a resale license and a Federal ID then it should be understood that you must serve all of the citizens that wish to do business. Do you have to make a Porno Cake, or Marijuana Brownies, of course not. You are not being asked to engage in any activity except that which you have requested a license. The problem with this case is LBGTQ does not come under the Constitution as currently written to protect against rejection on constitutional grounds. Change the Constitution or have your cake made w/o divulging your sexual preference and don’t waste my tax money preparing a political butt kissing brief. The crime of theft of my tax money upsets me more just like the County with it’s Sanctuary City nonsense. Pickem’ all up and throw them out.
> Santa Clara County’s brief holds that the First Amendment doesn’t give businesses the right to skirt public accommodation laws.
Where the hell is Santa Clara County getting their legal theories? From condom wrappers?
First Amendment = Constitution of the United States
public accommodation laws = local statutes passed by socially isolated local wackos and tribal shamans
The whole point of the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law is that it RESTRAINS the local wackos and tribal shamans. Otherwise, Sam Liccardo could declare San Jose to be a communist people’s republic, appoint Herb Waxman as head of the secret police and round up all scabs and execute them:
> Most people do in fact hate scabs & rightfully so. A scab is so low that he’d have to climb ten flights of stairs to kiss a snake’s ass !
Re: Sanctuary Cities – No local government is required to enforce any federal statutes or participate in helping the federal government in doing so no matter what the issue. Cooperating with the feds without any remuneration is a colossal waste of our local tax dollars. If you’re not happy then send the feds some more of your own money so they can afford to hire enough more people to do the job themselves.