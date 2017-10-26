Vancouver Whitecaps Oust San Jose Earthquakes from Playoffs

The Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 Wednesday in the knockout round of the MLS Cup Playoffs at BC Place.

Trailing at halftime by one point, the Quakes were confident to force an equalizer. They faced the same situation at that point against Minnesota United on Decision Day when Quakes striker Marco Ureña saved the season with an heroic tally in the second-half of stoppage time, earning the team a final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

However, the magic from Sunday’s game didn’t travel well, as Vancouvers aggressive offense made light work of San Jose with four unanswered goals in the second frame.

The Quakes had several opportunities to take control. Five minutes into the match midfielder Anibal Godoy delivered a left-footed shot when Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic made an incredible one-handed save that iced any semblance of momentum for the Quakes.

The two-time MLS Cup Champion San Jose Earthquakes haven’t seen the playoff spotlight since the 2013 quarter finals.

The 2017 season marks a milestone for forward Chris Wondolowski who broke Landon Donovan’s record for most road game goals with 64 and is tied for second all-time in goals in MLS history with 134.

San Jose finished sixth overall in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-14-7).