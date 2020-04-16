Letter to the Editor: As U.S. Government Stumbles, Scientists Work on Solutions to Covid-19

Dear Editor,

My school is shut down right now due the coronavirus. For the most part, I enjoy learning. I’m going to miss listening to my history teacher’s lectures and my math teacher’s terrible jokes. What am I going to do for these next three months?

News sources report that in the last few weeks, South Korea has been testing 12,000 patients or more a day for the virus. This number is the total amount of patients the U.S. has managed to test over weeks. While the global morality rate is 3 percent, the mortality rate in South Korea is a mere 0.7 percent.

In comparison, President Trump disbanded the White House’s pandemic office, leaving our nation’s residents, especially the elderly, to fend against a deadly disease.

As a country that leads the world in science and technology, I question why our government couldn’t have done more. I question why our government wasn’t able to protect those who are vulnerable.

The coronavirus doesn’t just affect the elderly. The virus touches all aspects of American life and culture. I am lucky that my parents have the resources to wait out the coronavirus, but the truth is, I worry. I worry about the underprivileged kids at my school who rely on school lunches to eat. I worry about the arena workers at the Staples Center who are out of jobs because the NBA has suspended all of its games. I worry about the restaurant owners in Chinatown who struggle to make enough money just to see the next day. What has the government done for them?

My parents are scientists, both of whom work for companies that are working on the issue: my father’s company has been developing a rapid-results kit to test coronavirus and my mother’s company is developing drugs to prevent the spread of coronavirus or to treat it. I watch them at their computers every night, working tirelessly to find solutions.

While the government has failed in its control of the coronavirus, America’s scientific community is coming together to find solutions, and communities are accepting social distancing and other measures to reduce the spread.

As citizens, it is our duty to help those who are indirectly affected by the virus. It is our duty to remind ourselves that we will overcome this.

Sincerely,

JESSICA MA

San Jose, CA