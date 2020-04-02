States Sends Out a Rallying Call for New Health Corps Initiative

As California braces for an inevitable surge in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to bolster the state’s front lines with health care workers.

With the coronavirus pandemic expected to cause a massive drain on the state’s medical resources in the coming weeks and months, and Newsom’s new executive order is calling for an all-hands-on-deck response.

The new Health Corps initiative—which saw 25,000 sign-ups in the first day—asks professionals, including those who are retired or still in school, to join the workforce.

From dentists to respiratory therapists, the call is out for people who want to help combat the pandemic. State officials assure that healthcare workers will be paid salaries and receive full malpractice insurance.

According to the initiative’s website, the state needs:

Physicians (MD, DO), including medical residents

Pharmacists

Dentists

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including nursing students

Behavioral health professionals (psychiatrist, psychiatric technicians psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC)

Respiratory therapists

Paramedics

Medical assistants

Emergency medical technicians

For many nursing and medical students, the temporary flexibility in certification requirements may get them into the workforce sooner.

To be eligible for Health Corps, you must:

Be 18 years of age or over

Be eligible to work in the United States

Have a valid driver’s license or passport, and a social security card

Have a valid California License for clinical practice (if you are a MD, DO, etc.)

OR are a medical resident or nursing student

Have no negative licensure/certification actions (for licensed/certified professionals)

Uncertainty looms regarding just how intense the upcoming medical surge may be, but one thing is for sure: Newsom is preparing the troops for battle.