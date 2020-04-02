Coronavirus Live Blog, April 2, 2020: County Braces for Impact

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. And click here to catch up on the rest of our coronavirus coverage.

1:50pm: Jobless claims soar.

Yikes. Applications for unemployment benefits just hit a depressing new record.

1:34pm: A plea from the frontline.

Hospital workers at Valley Med reminding us what this stay-home mandate is all about.

1:24pm: Less traffic = fewer crashes.

A new study shows that California’s traffic collisions have fallen by half since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide stay-at-home order on March 19.

Before the mandate, researchers at UC Davis estimate that the state saw about 1,000 collisions and 400 injury and fatal crashes a day. Since shelter-in-place became the new norm, those same researchers now see a daily average of about 500 collisions and 200 injury or fatal crashes as traffic has fallen by about 60 percent.

Click here to read the full report.

1:15pm: Dead serious.

Just four months into the pandemic, and the novel coronavirus is officially the third leading cause of death in the country, according to statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. COVID-19 now kills 748 people per day nationwide, per Dr. Maria Danilychev, who created the above chart using data from worldometers.info. Only heart disease and cancer claim more lives each day.

12:58pm: Ride it out.

The Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition will give a $50 gift card to Sports Basement to four randomly selected people who who take a ride, snap a picture and upload it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #joyridesv. To qualify, first register here as a participant. Winners will be announced next Wednesday.

12:38pm: The meal deal.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez briefed the public about where families can find food during this time of need. Alongside Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and San Jose Unified, the two local leaders unveiled a new searchable map of food distribution sites on siliconvalleystrong.org.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) has linked arms with with catering company My Green Lunch to keep its promise of continuing to feed students amid the pandemic-related shutdown.

My Green Lunch says it will serve students healthy meals in environmentally friendly compostable packaging for as long as campuses remain closed.

“We are so grateful to partner with a business that is committed to helping families and the community,” SCCOE Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Dewan said. “Many students and families rely on schools for meal service.”

Food distribution is available from 11:30am to 1:30pm every Thursday and Friday at the SCCOE Ridder Park location in San Jose.

“We are a purpose-driven company with a deep passion for helping our community,” My Green Lunch CEO Todd Evjenth said. “During these unprecedented times we need to take unprecedented measures. That being said, My Green Lunch has completely shifted our focus from providing healthy school lunches to providing healthy, emergency meal relief. The time to unite is now and through a collaborative effort we will ensure emergency meal relief throughout the Bay Area.”

For every $5 donated, one free meal will be provided to someone in need. Click here for more information about how you can chip in.

12:30pm: So few for a county of so many.

A new report by Self Financial shows that, of all large metro areas in the U.S., Santa Clara County has the fifth fewest healthcare workers per capita.

The analysis found that the county of nearly 2 million people is home to just 64,100 total healthcare workers, which amounts to 3.21 for every 100 residents. For reference, here are the statistics for the country as a whole:

Healthcare workers per 100 residents: 3.90

Total number of healthcare workers: 12,764,180

Number of healthcare practitioners: 8,646,730

Number of healthcare support workers: 4,117,450

Population: 327,167,439

To read the entire study, click here.

12:15pm: ‘We feel powerless.’

A doctor from San Jose’s O’Connor Hospital penned a heart-wrenching column in USA Today about the emotional trauma faced by healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Nivedita Lakhera said she submitted the piece after waking up to news of a fellow physician’s suicide last week.

“Every day I talk to colleagues who are struggling with the painful deaths of patients and health care workers,” she wrote. “They work while fearing infection from this highly contagious and fatal disease. They lack protective equipment.”

“As a result, they have trouble focusing,” she continued. “They have a hard time sleeping. When they do sleep, they wake up in the middle of the night with an impending sense of doom and helplessness as though their own deaths are imminent.”

“I can’t let another friend die.”

12:08pm: Shopping list.

While other countries and some jurisdictions in the U.S. have been warning the public about places visited by people who tested positive for COVID-19, Santa Clara County has opted to keep that information under wraps.

In the absence of that kind of data from our local public health authorities, some employers have taken matters into their own hands by warning workers about certain businesses with reported exposures. Below is a list provided by a distribution company to its delivery drivers that the general public might find useful as well.

11:51am: The surge.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is gearing up for a surge of patients as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Silicon Valley.

At a news conference this morning, Dr. Jennifer Tong—who’s organizing the county’s hospital surge plan—said her team has focused on three priorities to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

The first is to obtain vital personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the pandemic. “It is crucial that every person who’s taking care of patients in our community has access to the supplies and equipment that they need to stay healthy,” Tong said, “because their ability to continue working is one of the most important parts of our surge capacity planning.”

The county has also on upped the number of hospital beds and sped up hiring to bolster the medical workforce. Tong said the county will be releasing an intake form sometime in the next few days for retired healthcare professionals who want to join the fight.

County Supervisor Cindy Chavez also announced the unveiling of two new dashboards that provide the public with up-to-date information on hospital and medical equipment capacity, as well as how many COVID-19 tests have been conducted by local labs.

“The reason this is so important is we want you to know what you can do to help and also what’s happening on your behalf,” Chavez said. “I think it’s very concerning. If I was at home, I’d want to know this information and that’s why we’re making it public.”

As of April 1, 8,246 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 956 of them testing positive. The county has 1,028 hospital beds available in 11 hospitals—92 of them in the ICU. There are also 619 ventilators total and 392 are currently available.

The surge division led by Tong as part of the county’s Emergency Operations Center has been working with the federal government on setting up additional hospital beds, including 250 in the Santa Clara Convention Center.

“The capacity of our health care system to respond to large events is expandable and elastic,” Tong said in a press release earlier today “Hospitals in our area are prepared to increase the number of hospital beds available to care for those affected by COVID-19.”

—Grace Hase