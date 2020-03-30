WATCH: Santa Clara County DA Cautions Against Pandemic-Related Hate Crimes in New PSA

Law enforcement officials throughout the U.S. are sounding the alarm as people of Asian descent report being shunned, verbally insulted, spat upon and even physically assaulted in xenophobic attacks related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen today released a public service announcement cautioning people against blaming the COVID-19 outbreak on a particular group. “When you attack a member of our community because of their ethnicity, the color of their skin, or where you think someone is from,” Rosen says, “then you have attacked us all.”

Click here for information about how to report hate crimes.