Coronavirus Updates, March 24, 2020: Silicon Valley Wraps Up Week One of the Lockdown

1:21pm: Another deputy falls ill.

A fourth Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. Sgt. Michael Low said the officer was assigned to the Custody Bureau and is now under quarantine at home.

Yesterday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that three of its deputies tested positive. One was assigned to patrol and the other two were stationed in the jails. Two of those deputies are currently isolating at home while the other is in stable condition at a local hospital.

1:15pm: Here comes week two.

It’s officially been a week since most Bay Area residents retreated to their homes and non-essential businesses shuttered their doors.

The rest of the state has been on lockdown since March 20, and for many, the stay-at-home order that was issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus feels like it will never end. Beaches, parks and trails are being shut down across the state as residents disobey the mandate and refuse to practice social distancing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a stern message for those wannabe weekend staycationers: “It’s time to grow up.”

The truth is, we don’t know how long this will last. The projections have ranged anywhere from a handful of weeks to 18 moths. But what we do know is that the more people who take this seriously and stay at home, the slower the virus will spread.

No one is immune to this. Not marathon runners. Not 20-year-olds. Not even the 12-year-old girl in Georgia who is currently hooked up to a ventilator.

We’re in it for the long haul folks, so buckle up, find a good book and please please please stay at home as much as you possibly can.

As always, you can direct tips or story ideas related to the coronavirus to me at [email protected] or to my editor Jennifer Wadsworth at [email protected].

—Grace Hase

Related

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.