Traffic Court Encourages Payments by Phone Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Folks with traffic fines to pay are urged do so over the phone—a rare convenience provided by the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Clara County Superior Court announced as much in a news release this morning, saying the expansion of telephonic payment services aligns with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to promote “social distancing.”

To make a traffic payment by credit or debit card, call 408.878.0098 from 8am to 9pm on weekdays or 6am to 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays.

The court accepts Visa, MasterCard and American Express and imposes a 5 percent service charge for non-cash payments.

If you have other business with the court, agency spokesman Benjamin Rada listed the following options to limit the need to show up in person.