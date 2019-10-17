San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Wants City to Explore Possibility of Breaking Up with PG&E

In the wake of PG&E’s sweeping power outages, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants to figure out how to wean the city off of the monopolistic utility giant.

The rolling blackouts left millions of Californians in the dark last week—all so PG&E could reduce the risk of its power lines from igniting wildfires. In San Jose, somewhere around 60,000 residents went without power for a couple days as the city scrambled to set up resources centers and relocate people with electricity-dependent medical devices.

Hoping to avoid similar outages in the future, Liccardo drafted a memo directing staff to study the feasibility of creating a municipal utility. That would potentially require the city to purchase power lines off of PG&E and to finance construction of microgrids and energy storage systems.

Liccado’s proposal goes before the Rules and Open Government Committee next week.

San Jose already buys energy outside of PG&E through San Jose Clean Energy. But PG&E controls energy transmission and, evidently, still gets to decide when to turn off power.

In an interview with the Mercury News, Liccardo said he’d also like to explore ways to pay back ratepayers for losses incurred by the shutdown. PG&E officials told San Jose Inside that they will not be reimbursing customers for things like food that spoiled when the power went out. And the mayor said he wants to find out how San Jose Clean Energy can get residents off the grid in event of another power outage.

San Jose had been preparing for last week’s blackouts for four months—ever since the state gave PG&E the green light to turn off the switch during fire-prone weather. The utility behemoth, which has been blamed for multiple fatal wildfires in the past few years, exercised that option as a preemptive measure last week when hot temperatures and high winds sparked concerns about the company’s transmission lines coming into contact with flammable trees and vegetation.

Despite all those months of preparation, San Jose was taken off guard by disinformation from PG&E about the local impact of the outages.

For one, the company’s website went down, overwhelmed by the traffic from customers trying to find out whether they live and work in one of the planned blackout zones. The company also gave the city faulty data about how many San Jose schools would be affected by the shutdown.

Liccardo’s proposal is nothing new. San Francisco recently offered to buy infrastructure off of PG&E, but got a denial letter from CEO William Johnson. And the city of Santa Clara has run its own electrical utility for more than a century, offering lower rates and higher ratios of clean energy than PG&E.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging efforts to break up PG&E’s monopoly.

“I back more competition,” he said at a recent conference. “I am very specifically encouraging others to come into this space and to make some bids. We want to create a competitive space—and all of it with an eye on different approaches.”

Mayor Liccardo will hold an 11:30am press conference to talk about the plan in more details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.