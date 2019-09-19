Housing Authority Removes Language Discouraging Anonymous Fraud Claims

The Santa Clara County Housing Authority quietly updated its website to remove a sentence that discouraged people from submitting anonymous fraud claims.
A previous version stated: “We cannot accept or investigate any allegation if you do not provide your name and contact information.”
As of today, that line is gone.
Although, the PDF fraud claim form linked on the page still relays that message over a line asking for name and address or phone number. “This information is required,” it reads. “If you fail to provide contact information, this allegation may not be investigated.”
Last week, San Jose Inside highlighted the no-anonymous-tips language on the agency’s website, noting that it could be enough to scare tenants from reporting wrongdoing by property owners. Based on a review of websites for comparable public housing and social services agencies, it was an unusual condition.
While anonymous tips can be harder to investigate, they’re an important way to protect whistleblowers. Especially in cases with the kind of power disparities inherent in landlord-tenant relationships.
So the gubbermint is supposed to investigate or DO SOMETHING about anonymous complaints against landlords?
Institutionalized harassment of landlords.
This will really help reduce the housing shortage and lower rents.
Santa Clara County is highly corrupted at any level. Those in charge of hiring should check themselves because they are obviously not hiring the most talented for the job but the most talented for stealing and corrupted behaviors. Santa Clara County reminds me of Mexico and other Latino American countries where are not the talented that are hired to do the job, but the best connected through their socioeconomic status, through their parents, political group and so on. Then you find the talented going to work to retail or other non-professional position because the professional positions are filled by the best connected. In the legal system those best connected and/or with money are most likely to have access to justice. In the case of the privileged males, they can even get away with sexual assault, domestic violence, and other crimes low income males would receive a heavy sentence. A holistic systemic audit of this county’s departments is urgently necessary via governmental entities or media scrutiny.