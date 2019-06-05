Santa Clara County Inmate Dies in Custody at Valley Medical Center

A 23-year-old Santa Clara County inmate died in custody Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release the following day.

His name is being withheld until officials notify his next of kin.

According to jail officials, the man had been locked up since April last year on charges stemming from assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation. Around 8:15pm on Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of the inmate being in distress and began to administer resuscitation measures.

At about 8:40pm, officials transferred the man by ambulance to Valley Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead less than an hour later.

Per protocol, sheriff’s officials will investigate the death with the offices of the District Attorney and Medical Examiner-Coroner, which reported no signs of foul play.

The county was recently sued over the deaths of a couple other inmates, including 23-year-old Isai Lopez, who hung himself in custody, and 28-year-old Johnny Lozano, who allegedly succumbed to a heart condition because of substandard medical care.