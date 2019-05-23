Jail Phone Call Vote Tests County’s Commitment to Landmark Surveillance Policy

When Santa Clara County adopted its surveillance tech ordinance in 2016, it boasted about the policy being the first in the nation. The ACLU, which worked with Supervisor Joe Simitian to craft the measure, held it up as a model for other jurisdictions.

The landmark law requires the county to adopt public guidelines governing the use and impact of spy-tech before acquiring or activating it. It also calls for a report to weigh the benefits of the technology against the cost—both financial and in terms of how it might infringe on privacy, civil rights and civil liberties.

Earlier this week, a proposal to give prosecutors unprecedented access to inmate phone calls tested the county’s fidelity to its own accountability standards.

In a 3-1 vote—with Simitian abstaining and Supervisor Dave Cortese absent—the Board of Supervisors approved a one-year contract extension with jail phones vendor Global Tel-Link. At County Executive Jeff smith’s behest, the revised deal includes language that grants the District Attorney’s Office a direct line to recorded phone calls.

To Public Defender Molly O’Neal, the vote violated policy by green-lighting what would be a new surveillance tool for the DA while skipping the first step: a cost-benefit analysis.

“The board should make no exception for this completely avoidable disregard of the surveillance ordinance,” she wrote in a memo ahead of the Tuesday meeting. “It would create a precedent encouraging other departments to avoid compliance when acquiring new surveillance technology.”

O’Neal said the order in which the county went about this violates the “plain language” of the surveillance policy. The deal with the DA raises serious concerns about checks and balances, attorney-client privilege and due process—concerns that she believes could’ve and should’ve been addressed in public view before any vote.

The county executive and DA Jeff Rosen argued otherwise.

“It’s hard for me to understand how a technology that the county has had for nine years is new technology,” Rosen said on Tuesday.

While the Global Tel-Link contract dates back to 2010, this is a new use, Simitian noted. And per county policy, new uses also require preliminary analysis.

Yet instead of carving out that language about giving the DA access, the board approved the contract anyway. With a caveat: that those provisions would only go into effect once Rosen produces the required reports and guidelines.

The vote this week stems from a months-long dispute between the Sheriff’s Office and the DA over how easily prosecutors should listen in on inmates. After years of simply handing over call recordings whenever the DA asked for them, Sheriff Laurie Smith began requiring court orders to curb what she called a burdensome uptick in requests.

That was last fall. In January, Rosen appealed to the county executive, saying the additional paperwork for search warrants and subpoenas delayed investigations and threatened public safety. County CEO Jeff Smith, in turn, directed county procurement to add the DA to the contract, granting his office the same access as the sheriff’s.

In March, the sheriff agreed to ease up on the court-order standard as long as prosecutors agreed to not overburden her staff with needless requests. By then, the contract revision was set in motion.

By framing this as a procurement issue, however, the county exec kept the debate out of public view. Inmate rights advocates, namely Silicon Valley De-Bug, only heard about the matter last week when this news organization broke the story.

Public defenders said the DA’s requests for on-demand access to jail calls should require judicial review to prevent “fishing expeditions.” And while attorney-client calls are protected by registering certain numbers on a do-not-record list, officials from O’Neal’s office noted that prosecutors can still gain an enormous tactical advantage from listening to inmates talk about strategy in non-privileged calls with family and loved ones.

Prosecutors who listen to calls basically get to “game the system and hear how our clients are telling their families about their case and the decisions they are weighing,” Assistant Public Defender Damon Silver told the board Tuesday.

In addition to her disagreement about process, O’Neal raised several other worries and questions about the DA’s phone deal.

Like, for example, the language about it granting prosecutors “read only” access. Several weeks ago, she said jailers gave a demonstration of how the Global Tel-Link software works, and there’s no transcription option. So, she wrote in her memo, “there is nothing to ‘read,’” and the contract may be promising something it can’t deliver.

When asked about the wording, Rosen said “read only” is more of a term of art.

“It means we’re not the administrators of the system,” he explained, but it would allow his office to listen to and download calls on-demand.

Further, O’Neal said, the county should consider how this pending policy change would affect the poor and disproportionately minority inmates whose calls are at issue. People awaiting trial in jail are often incarcerated because they can’t afford bail, she said, which puts them at a huge disadvantage compared to defendants who remain free before trial.

“We should be asking whether people who cannot afford bail should receive fewer protections simply because they are poor and incarcerated,” she wrote in her memo.

Finally, time is not of the essence, O’Neal contended. The board could have waited until all these concerns about civil liberties and constitutional rights were addressed.

All that aside, Simitian commended his colleagues for at least having some debate about the contract. That, after all, is what the surveillance ordinance is meant to do.

“As painful as this conversation was, for a variety of reasons, it shows that [the policy] works in the way it was designed to work,” he said.

Historically, Simitian added, the county would make these kinds of decisions without much transparency, if any at all. At least the board this week grappled with “some issues that were important,” he said, and didn’t just “tackle it as a procurement issue.”

Related

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.