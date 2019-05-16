Downtown San Jose’s Safeway Slated to Go Dark by Mid-June

Safeway will shutter its downtown San Jose store in a matter of weeks, but the closure was a long time coming. Once the grocery chain lost its free parking hook-up below “The 88,” everyone knew its days were numbered.

Sure enough, city officials confirmed this week that the Safeway at 100 S. Second St. will go dark by the middle of next month. Councilman Raul Peralez, who reps the downtown district, issued a memo lamenting the loss.

“We are very sorry to see Safeway close its doors,” he wrote.

The city tried to purchase the parking garage when the agency tasked with selling of old Redevelopment Agency properties put it up for auction in 2016, but its offer paled in comparison to those from private buyers. An investment group nabbed the property and almost immediately nixed Safeway’s free-parking-for-validation deal.

The Mercury News, which broke the story this week, noted how there are still several smaller grocers in the downtown vicinity, including Arteaga’s Food Center and Nijiya, Santo and Cardenas markets.