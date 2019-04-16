Op-Ed: Celebrate Life and Raise Funds at San Jose Derby

“We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.”—Joseph Campbell

Life often doesn’t go as expected. As many of you know, events can happen in the blink of an eye that forever change the course of our lives.

For us, that devastating event was the loss of Robby Paine—a son, a brother, a friend—at the young age of 25. A graduate of Willow Glen High School and California State University, Chico, Robby was known for his giving spirit, deep affection for music, love of sports and the outdoors and a strong commitment to the hospitality industry.

To celebrate his life and provide an opportunity for students to carry on his legacy in hospitality, family and friends formed the Robby Paine Foundation. To date, it has donated over $90,000 to its designated beneficiaries.

Robby’s love for celebration and hospitality is a memory we want to keep alive. That’s why we started the San Jose Derby as an annual, cant-miss philanthropic event that truly honors Robby by supporting the causes that shaped his giving spirit and hospitable nature. We hope you will join us.

The Robby Paine Foundation is hosting its fourth San Jose Derby, an occasion for Silicon Valley residents to don their favorite hats and festive attire, enjoy fine cuisine and live music and sip delicious drinks while celebrating one of the season’s most anticipated events—the 145th Run for the Roses—the Kentucky Derby!

The event will take place on Saturday, from 1 to 5pm on May 4 at the Mulcahy Grounds, which lies behind Aqui restaurant and the Garden Theatre on Lincoln Avenue.

Tickets—a portion of which are tax-deductible—can be purchased at SanJoseDerby.com.

Attendees will enjoy live music, mint juleps, beer and wine, delectable food from La Villa, Purple Onion, Dolce Sicilia, Tomato Thyme, Palermo, Braise, Falafel Drive-In and Willow Street Pizza—and, of course, a chance to participate in the always-lively and entertaining competition for “best hat for woman” and “best derby outfit for man and woman.”

Tax-deductible sponsorships are also available.

All proceeds benefit the Robby Paine Foundation, which supports organizations that shaped Robby Paine’s life and giving spirit. Beneficiaries include: the Willow Glen Education Foundation; Young Life’s Woodleaf Camp; and CSU Chico, Department of Recreation, Hospitality and Parks Management and University Endowment.

Please join us at this fun event that truly captures our “Robbo’s” giving spirit.

Scott Paine and his wife, Mary Kay Paine are the parents of Robby (deceased), Tommy and Kelly Paine. The Paines have lived in Willow Glen since 1981 and Scott is the founder of Paine Financial and Insurance Services, also located in Willow Glen. The company is dedicated to providing employee, family and business owner benefit plans to set and meet financial goals. Opinions are the authors’ own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Send op-ed pitches to [email protected].