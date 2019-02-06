San Jose Mayor’s Spokesman David Low Leaving City Hall for Job at Local Housing Nonprofit

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s chief spokesman will leave his position at the end of the month to join the nonprofit Destination: Home.
David Low, who worked for former Mayor Chuck Reed before Liccardo, said he’s been planning the transition for several months.
“For close to a decade, I’ve had the great privilege to serve our community alongside two outstanding mayors,” he wrote in an email announcement to reporters earlier this week. “It has been a unique and rewarding experience, and I’m extremely grateful for both the time I’ve spent at City Hall and the many friends I’ve made along the way.”
Low said he decided to “pursue other passions and interests” as Liccardo began wrapping up his first term.
By the end of the month, the PR veteran will become director of policy and communications for Destination: Home, a government contractor that coordinates services for the region’s sizable homeless population.
Taking Low’s place in the mayor’s office will be former Airbnb spokeswoman Mattie Muñoz Zazueta, whose prior experience includes PR stints for Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Orange) and Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke.
Her first day on the job will be Feb. 11.
e.g. A political job. Probably paying $100K+ for doing nothing that solves the homeless problem.
If you really want to solve the homeless problem then go out and get people to move to a part of the country where they can afford to live.
If you don't make enough money to live somewhere then move somewhere else.
Hard to argue with cold hard logic.
The folks who began this country would go ballistic if they found out that the average taxpayer is being forced to fork over HALF their earned income to federal, state, and local governments.
The electeds and their bureaucracy is an out of control parasite that’s attached itself to the wallets of everyone who works in a productive job.
That parasite is growing inexorably, feasting off the average private sector worker like a bloated tick. There’s plenty of money available to take care of everyone. But gov’t drones have intercepted it, causing the rampant homelessness that they’re shedding crocodile tears over.
If 85% of those bureaucrats were laid off overnight, the citizens would be better served. We don’t need those drones, we don’t want ’em, and we’re onto their self-serving racket.
Sooner or later, there’s gonna be a reckoning…