San Jose Mayor’s Spokesman David Low Leaving City Hall for Job at Local Housing Nonprofit

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s chief spokesman will leave his position at the end of the month to join the nonprofit Destination: Home.

David Low, who worked for former Mayor Chuck Reed before Liccardo, said he’s been planning the transition for several months.

“For close to a decade, I’ve had the great privilege to serve our community alongside two outstanding mayors,” he wrote in an email announcement to reporters earlier this week. “It has been a unique and rewarding experience, and I’m extremely grateful for both the time I’ve spent at City Hall and the many friends I’ve made along the way.”

Low said he decided to “pursue other passions and interests” as Liccardo began wrapping up his first term.

By the end of the month, the PR veteran will become director of policy and communications for Destination: Home, a government contractor that coordinates services for the region’s sizable homeless population.

Taking Low’s place in the mayor’s office will be former Airbnb spokeswoman Mattie Muñoz Zazueta, whose prior experience includes PR stints for Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Orange) and Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Her first day on the job will be Feb. 11.

Like this: Like Loading...