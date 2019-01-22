Santa Clara Valley Water Offers Rebates for Rainwater Capture

The Santa Clara Valley Water District now offers rainwater capture rebates. Rain gardens, rain barrels and cisterns are all systems used to keep water onsite for reuse within the landscape and may qualify residents for cash-back incentives.

Under the new landscape rebate program, customers throughout the South Bay can receive a rebate of $1 per square foot of roof area for stormwater diverted into designated rain garden areas (up to a maximum of $300). The rate is based on the roof surface area and not the size of the rain garden.

Also offered under the new rainwater-capture rebate are additional options for collecting rainfall onsite for reuse, including barrels and cisterns. Homeowners and businesses can receive money back—up to $35 per barrel (with a 40-to-199-gallon-range capacity).

For property owners wishing to install a larger, more robust rainwater capture systems, a rebate of 50 cents a gallon is available for cisterns (large above- or below-ground water storage tanks) that hold at least 200 gallons of rainwater.

Get more detail on the benefits of rain gardens and rain barrels at valleywaternews.org.

As with all water district rebates, an application and approval are required before purchasing any equipment or starting any work. For information, call 408.630.2554.

