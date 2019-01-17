Louis C.K. Jokes About Sexual Misconduct Scandal, Consent at Sold-Out San Jose Improv Show

Louis C.K. repeatedly turned his sexual misconduct scandal into a punchline at his first West Coast performance since his return to comedy.

“I like to jerk off, and I don’t like being alone,” he told the 500-or-so people who bought tickets to his sold-out Wednesday night show at the San Jose Improv.

He repeated a quip about the Parkland massacre survivors: “If you ever need people to forget that you jerked off, what you do is you make a joke about kids that got shot.”

He opined on the critical press that’s dogged him this past year: “You’ve read the worst possible things you could read about me a person, about me, and you’re here.”

As well as the oft-incendiary nature of his craft: “The whole point of comedy is to say things that you shouldn’t say.”

Notably, he also weighed in on the matter of consent.

“Look, laughter is a non-consensual act. When you think about it, laughter is … you don’t have a choice, you don’t have a choice. If it’s funny, you’ll fucking laugh. So you come here with a sort of consent that says: we consent to see what happens. You’re not going to consent to every joke. You can’t—you have no fuckin’—you’re going to laugh at things tonight that you’ll really wish you didn’t laugh at. Sometimes sex is like that. Sometimes sex is an agreement to see what happens.”

Just obtained some leaked audio of Louis C.K.'s Jan. 16 set at the San Jose Improv, in which he jokes about consent, sex and comedy. Take a listen. pic.twitter.com/PsoSuvkg5W — Jennifer Wadsworth (@jennwadsworth) January 18, 2019

The embattled 51-year-old standup—whose career came crashing down after several female colleagues said he pressured them to watch him masturbate—elicited uproarious laughter and standing ovations.

Outside, somewhere something on the order of two-to-a-few-dozen people braved the pouring rain to protest the club’s booking of a serial sexual harasser whose behavior stunted and, in some cases, derailed careers. One of the picketers was reportedly clocked in the face after a heated exchange with a C.K. fan.

The man who was standing across the street with the megaphone protesting Louis C.K. was punched by another man. Police saw the punch, and said it may have become a mutual fight. The man identified himself only as George and said he's not sure if he's pressing charges. pic.twitter.com/L7ZtIzcsL3 — Supriya Yelimeli (@SupriyaYelimeli) January 17, 2019

The Improv defended its booking decision by saying that it doesn’t “censor artists.”

“We want them to perform without scrutiny,” the club stated in a canned quote sent to reporters. “We trust that our audiences can decide for themselves what their limits are. We understand that not everyone will agree with our decision and we respect their right to protest. We also respect Louis C.K.’s right to perform.”

The venue’s response echoed C.K’s. And like the comedian’s, it elided the point by conflating critique of his material with backlash over his offstage misconduct.

Louis CK did real damage to real women, including @TheRebeccaCorry, who got rape and death threats due to speaking out. And that is why we are protesting his appearance @ImprovSanJose which is normalizing sexual harassment by booking him. It's disgraceful. https://t.co/41aasnzjr7 — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) January 17, 2019

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to jenniferw@metronews.com or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.