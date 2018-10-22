Today Marks Last Day to Register to Vote in California Elections

Today marks the last chance to register for the 2018 midterm election, which is only 15 days away. At stake on Nov. 6: who will succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, California’s U.S. Senate seat, all of the state’s congressional seats, 11 statewide propositions and, in the South Bay, 34 ballot measures and 321 candidates running in 98 local races.

Those who have yet to register or need to re-register can take care of that online here or here before 11:59pm tonight. Eligible voters who miss the deadline can will submit a conditional registration form, which can be found at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters (ROV) office or at one of its early voting stations—not at a polling place.

Conditional registration, which gives prospective voters more time to sign up, became available on Jan. 1, 2017. Under the new law, voters who miss the 15-day registration deadline have a two-week grace period to stop by their local ROV office and file the required paperwork.

Paper registration forms are available at post offices, public libraries, fire stations, city halls and most government offices. If you don’t register online, you can by snail mail as long as it’s postmarked with today’s date.

Election officials urge prospective voters to sign up sooner rather than later. If you’re unsure whether you’re registered or not, check your status here or here.

To vote in this county, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen. not be imprisoned or on parole for a felony and not found mentally unfit by the courts.

“Voting is one of our most fundamental rights as citizens and the foundation of democracy,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said in a news release. “The Registrar of Voters’ Office is here to answer your questions, register you to vote and make sure you are ready to make your voice heard on Election Day.”

SOMOS Mayfair, a San Jose community service nonprofit, issued the following statement on the the impending deadline.