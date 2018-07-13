Silicon Valley Community Foundation Names New Vice President of Donor Services

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which parted ways with its two top officials this past spring over claims of pervasive sexual harassment, has named a new executive to oversee philanthropy services.

Casey Kellogg, who has spent a decade at the fundraising juggernaut, began her new role as vice president of donor engagement and services on June 4, the nonprofit announced earlier this week. In her new position, Kellogg will primarily manage employees who work directly with donors, which include many of Silicon Valley’s tech elite.

Before her promotion, Kellogg served as a senior philanthropy advisor. And before joining the foundation in 2008, she worked for the nonprofit TheatreWorks in Palo Alto.

“I am thrilled to have Casey as a partner in leading our work with donors," Misti Sangani, chief donor engagement and services officer, said in a news release announcing the promotion. “In her tenure, Casey has applied a donor lens to our work, ensuring efficiency is achieved while providing customer service with grace and respect. This experience will serve [the foundation] well for many years to come.”

The Silicon Valley foundation faced a donor exodus this past April after an investigative report by the Chronicle of Philanthropy exposed one of its top fundraisers, Mari Ellen Loijens, as an alleged bully and serial sexual harasser. Loijens resigned amid backlash from donors, who threatened to withdraw assets from the $13.5 billion fund.

Former and current staffers accused Loijens of demeaning and bullying them, making lewd comments at work and, at least once, trying to kiss a female subordinate.

Community Foundation CEO Emmett Carson was placed on leave soon after. Employees accused him of turning a blind eye to the alleged abuse because Loijens brought so much money to the foundation.