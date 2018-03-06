‘Civility Roundtable’ Forum to Explore Limits of Free Speech

Free speech is guaranteed to all Americans in the First Amendment. But the right isn’t absolute. Legal constraints prevent us from unjustifiably shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater. And social constraints prevent many, if not most, of us from using racial slurs.

The city of Mountain View will host a forum on Wednesday titled “Free Speech: How Far is Too Far?,” which explores the limits of our right to expression. Organized by the city’s Human Relations Commission, the roundtable discussion comes as the nation grapple with the rise of so-called alt-right groups that espouse hateful rhetoric.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian will moderate the discussion. The panel will feature Deputy District Attorney Angela Alvarado, Santa Clara University’s Director of Campus Ethics Programs David DeCosse, Mountain View Voice editor Andrea Gemmet and GreenFire Energy CEO Joseph Scherer.

The event is free, open to the public and runs from 6:30 to 9:30pm at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts on Castro Street.

Wednesday’s forum culminates the Civility Roundtable series hosted by the city commission, a public advisory board tasked with addressing social and quality-of-life issues in Mountain View. Since their inception in 2012, the community talks have explored pressing issues in Mountain View and the surrounding region.

To peruse the agenda, click here.