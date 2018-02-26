Former Milpitas City Manager Tom Williams Lands New Gig as Development Consultant

Tom Williams, Milpitas’ disgraced former city manager, has landed on his feet with a little help from his friends.

The former city official—who resigned last year after getting caught trying to get taxpayers to pick up the tab for his personal legal fight against Mayor Rich Tran—is now a land-use consultant for Milpitas-based Peoples Associates Structural Engineers. Williams’ smiling mug is the newest addition to the firm’s all-male leadership team, which is led by principal and founder Donald Peoples.

State law and the city’s revolving-door policy prevent Williams from lobbying Milpitas for a year following his resignation in September 2017. But he’s been busy rubbing elbows elsewhere for the time being.

Williams was photographed alongside SummerHill Apartment Communities Executive Vice President and Managing Director Katia Kamanga at an event hosted by real estate news site Bisnow in San Jose earlier this month.

Peoples, a member of the Milpitas Economic Development Commission, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.