By the Numbers: Immigrant Contributions to Silicon Valley

As federal lawmakers discuss the scope of President Trump's border wall and the fate of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, Silicon Valley officials have launched a “One Voice for Immigrant Communities” initiative to support the many foreign-born residents who live here. Below are some of the facts released as part of the that campaign and in past publications by the Santa Clara County Office of Immigrant Relations.

With a foreign-born population of nearly 40 percent, Santa Clara County is one of the most demographically diverse regions in the world.

Approximate number of languages spoken by South Bay residents. More than half of the county’s resident speak a language other than English. The top 10 languages spoken in the region are English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Korean, Telugu and Tamil, respectively.

Latinos account for more than a quarter of those who call Santa Clara County home. And just about a as many people who who live in Silicon Valley speak Spanish as either their sole or secondary language.

Nearly two-thirds of immigrants over the age of 16 are employed, making their participation in the labor force a slightly higher rate than that of their U.S.-born counterparts.



The amount of money immigrants in the South Bay contributed to the local economy through consumption and taxes.

Less than half of immigrants in the region are U.S. citizens. According to figures cited in a fact sheet by the county Office of Immigrant Relations, an estimated 180,000 of them are unauthorized—down from 241,000 in 2001.

The percentage of children in the South Bay who have at least one immigrant parent. Immigrant parents throughout California have more children per family in the public school system compared to their U.S.-born counterparts.

The amount of DACA recipients—beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals—who personally know someone who has been deported.

Source: Santa Clara County Office of Immigrant Relations