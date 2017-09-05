News

South Bay Officials Condemn Trump’s Decision to End DACA

The dream could soon be a nightmare for 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children and granted legal protections under the Obama administration.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Enacted in June 2012, the policy allowed undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children—often called “dreamers”—to obtain a work permit, a valid Social Security number and a contingent promise of deferred action with regard to deportation. However, DACA did not create a path to lawful permanent resident status, U.S. citizenship or legal immigration status.

President Donald Trump announced his decision to rescind the executive order in a brief tweet, noting that Congress could take up the matter. It is believed the Trump administration will create a six-month window for legislative action.

Silicon Valley’s elected officials and business leaders were swift in condemning the decision, and press conferences are planned across the South Bay. Below is just a snapshot of the reactions.

2 Comments

  1. Those whose lives are about to be disrupted by this decision can thank liberal politicians like Zoe Lofgren. It’s HER fault for giving their parents the idea that they could illegally sneak themselves and their families into this country without consequence. Zoe Lofgren should be humbly apologizing to these “dreamers” not shamelessly blaming the very people who want to put an end to the perpetuation of this ridiculous, perfectly preventable problem.

  2. A short list of SHAMEFUL people:

    San Liccardo
    Rep. Zoe Lofgren
    Cindy Chavez
    Jen Loving

    These people are colluding with corrupt banana republic kleptocracies and promoting, advocating and providing political cover for human trafficking in children.

    So-called “human beings” don’t get much lower.

    SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!

