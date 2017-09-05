South Bay Officials Condemn Trump’s Decision to End DACA

The dream could soon be a nightmare for 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children and granted legal protections under the Obama administration.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Enacted in June 2012, the policy allowed undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children—often called “dreamers”—to obtain a work permit, a valid Social Security number and a contingent promise of deferred action with regard to deportation. However, DACA did not create a path to lawful permanent resident status, U.S. citizenship or legal immigration status.

President Donald Trump announced his decision to rescind the executive order in a brief tweet, noting that Congress could take up the matter. It is believed the Trump administration will create a six-month window for legislative action.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Silicon Valley’s elected officials and business leaders were swift in condemning the decision, and press conferences are planned across the South Bay. Below is just a snapshot of the reactions.

Some 800k #DACA recipients are today vital members of our communities and economy. They are as American as any of us – except for paperwork. — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) September 5, 2017

Trump’s decision today to turn his back on #DACA betrays our national character. — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) September 5, 2017

I will stand beside & support #DACA recipients at a 10 am press conference on back patio of the county buildings - 70 W. Hedding. — Cindy Chavez (@SupCindyChavez) September 5, 2017