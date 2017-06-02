Mayor Liccardo, Local Elected Officials Slam Trump for Pulling U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other local elected officials joined the world in condemning President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

“Today's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accords represents a disappointing, but not surprising setback in the fight against climate change," Liccardo said. “While politicians in Washington continue to languish in a petroleum-fueled past, cities like San Jose will chart the path to a more sustainable future, such as our efforts to make San Jose the largest U.S. single city with Community Choice Energy.

“I reaffirm my commitment, along with mayors across the nation, to find innovative ways to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate our transition to a 21st century clean energy economy.”

Gov. Jerry Brown, hailed as “America’s unofficial climate change ambassador” by the Los Angeles Times, “Trump is going against science. He's going against reality,” Brown stold the newspaper. “We can't stand by and give aid and comfort to that. We have to do what's right.”

Brown said earlier Thursday that Trump’s decision to pull out of the accord—leaving the U.S. with only Syria and Nicaragua as nations that have refused to join the global pact to combat climate change—as “insane” and “deviant behavior.”

Here are other reactions from elected officials representing the South Bay:

Sad that on a day 45 moved us backwards on climate change that the Dem super majority in Assembly failed to get 50%+ to extend Cap & Trade. — Ash Kalra (@Ash_Kalra) June 2, 2017

Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out the #Paris Climate Accord is a huge threat to our planet. pic.twitter.com/1dtgwO6v8I — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) June 1, 2017

What a sad, sad day with such enormous consequences for our country. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/d60wXegKE3 — Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (@RepAnnaEshoo) June 1, 2017