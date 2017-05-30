Memorial Day 2017 Photo Gallery

San Jose Inside sent photographer Greg Ramar to document the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Veterans, their family and friends, South Bay residents and elected officials all came together to honor the men and women of the military who have served and sacrificed for the country.
Members of the United States Marine Corps took part in the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery. (Photo by Greg Ramar)
39 Medal of Honor Recipient Major General James Livingston, USMC (ret) signs autographs post ceremony