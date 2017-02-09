San Jose Mayor to Deliver State of the City Address Saturday

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will deliver the annual state of the city speech this Saturday. The event begins at 10am at Gunderson High School.

The mayor will recognize dedicated city employees and community leaders and lay out his goals for his third year as San Jose’s top elected official.

In past years, Liccardo talked about the need to make the city safer by building up the local police force. He stressed the importance of working collaboratively with other agencies to house the homeless. He also highlighted efforts to support the local tech sector and make San Jose a hub of innovation. To read his 2016 speech, click here.

This year, with President Trump issuing executive orders that strike fear in immigrant communities like the South Bay, Liccardo will no doubt take a cue from Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese by making immigration a centerpiece of his address.

In 2015, San Jose established an Office of Immigrant Affairs to connect residents with resources such as legal help, job training, education and citizenship classes. The South Bay is home to one of the highest concentrations of foreign-born residents in the nation.

After the Saturday program concludes, there will be a free resource fair for the public to learn about city services, job leads and resources offered by local nonprofits.

Click here to register for the event.