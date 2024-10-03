The Dangers of Underground Casinos and Why You Should Play Legally

Illegal casino in San Jose also featured guns, drug sales and prostitution

Published in cooperation between Time2Play and SanJoseInside.com

San Jose has become accustomed to underground casinos. These highly illegal operations are incredibly dangerous but appeal to some people due to the amount of money involved. However, with no guarantees on safety or fairness and definitely no legitimacy, any casino players should avoid and stick to the regulated new online casinos that we have access to nowadays.

California is not the only state in the US where underground casinos are becoming a problem, they are in many states across the country. These illegal gambling venues typically have an onsite brothel, a drug dealer and many firearms. Law enforcement are doing their best to tackle the issue but it is becoming difficult and not as straightforward as it may seem.

According to CBSNews.com, one of the more recent shutdowns of an illegal casino operation included the arrest of 5 people. Inside, they found 33 firearms, 150,000 rounds of ammunition, 500 pounds of marijuana and $20,000 cash. This isn’t the only operation of this size in recent times that law enforcement have encountered, with a similar operation being found in Texas back in 2021.

What Do These Casinos Offer Players?

Some underground casinos offer higher betting limits or stakes than those allowed in legal, regulated casinos. For high-rollers, this provides a more thrilling and potentially lucrative experience.

These casinos operate without the same level of regulation, allowing for more freedom in how games are run, payouts are handled and side deals are made. This lack of oversight can attract players looking for bigger risks and faster games.

Legal casinos are limited by regulations in terms of lending money to players. Underground casinos might offer credit or allow players to bet on tab, which can be appealing to those who don’t have immediate access to cash but want to keep playing. This is an extremely dangerous way of playing and can get you into a lot of debt and trouble.

Why Legal Casinos Are Highly Recommended

It’s quite obvious why you should choose a legal casino over an underground casino. But it seems that not everyone gets the message as these operations still exist. So, for those who still don’t understand, let’s explain why legal casinos are far more advantageous, safe and should be the only type of casino considered by customers.

Safety and Fairness

Legal casinos are safe and fair. They are licensed under a gambling commission that performs due diligence on a player’s behalf to ensure that it is all legit, from the games, to payments and customer details.

All of the games at a legal, recommended casino are fair. They are tested to ensure that the house edge and RTP is correct. This avoids players ever being cheated out of winnings. None of this can be guaranteed at an underground casino.

Legal online casinos are required to have strong security measures in place, such as encryption technology and fraud detection systems, to protect players' personal and financial information.

Legitimate Bonuses and Promotions

Players can trust that rewards like bonuses, loyalty points or free spins offered by legal casinos are legitimate and will be honored as advertised. This isn't always the case in unregulated or illegal platforms. In fact, in a lot of instances, there aren’t any bonuses at these illegal operations. Your only bonus is that it is tax-free and anonymous.

With reputable online casinos, you can access so many different promotions like deposit bonuses, free spins, no deposit bonuses, cashback offers and also exciting casino bonus code offers, all of which can be used to enhance your gaming experience and give you a chance to play with more funds.

These promotions play a huge part in making the online gambling industry in America as big as it is today. Since it has become more legal across many states, the demand for it from consumers has been huge. New platforms are managing to grow their customer base rapidly and one of their main techniques is offering great welcome bonuses and existing player offers.

Customer Support

This one is huge. There is likely going to be a time where you may need some assistance with your account, so having a customer service team in place is essential. A lot of online licensed casinos offer live chat, email and telephone support, some of which is 24/7. So being able to get support isn’t a problem at all.

Finally … They Are Legal!

Our final point, which is the most obvious one, is that these online casinos are legal. That should be enough. The people in connection with underground casinos are illegal, so you should stay away to avoid getting yourself in trouble with the law and also putting your life at risk in most instances.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that the legality of online gambling varies by region. It is your responsibility to understand and comply with the laws applicable to your location. We encourage you to consult local regulations or seek legal advice before engaging in any form of online gambling.