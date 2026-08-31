The Best Crypto Swaps for the Bull Market

This article was contributed by Changelly.

BTC/USD represents the largest cryptocurrency in the market. Bitcoin currently has a market capitalization of around $1.30 trillion and accounts for more than half of the total crypto market.

Before following BTC/USD, it helps to understand where its quoted price comes from. Guides discussing how people purchase BTC online often refer to centralized exchanges, where BTC/USD or similar pairs connect Bitcoin with traditional currencies. These platforms may have identity, location, and age requirements, while Bitcoin transactions themselves are recorded on a public blockchain.

Bitcoin was created as a peer-to-peer electronic payment system that can operate without a central authority processing transactions. The network has since become the largest blockchain-based asset by market value.

Its supply model is another defining feature. The Bitcoin protocol limits total supply to 21 million BTC, while new coins enter circulation through mining according to a predetermined issuance schedule.

BTC/USD therefore provides a useful reference when following the broader crypto market. Changes in Bitcoin's market share, network activity, adoption, and security can be viewed alongside its price rather than judging the network from the price chart alone.

What Makes a Crypto Pair Useful

The pairs that stand out in a bull market usually have good liquidity, steady trading activity, broad exchange support and, recognizable assets. Liquidity matters because active markets tend to give cleaner pricing. Small markets can look fine on the screen, then produce a much worse result once a larger swap goes through.

Personally, I prefer pairs that have an obvious role. BTC/USDT is mainly about Bitcoin exposure. ETH/BTC is about relative performance. USDC/USDT is about stablecoin management. When the purpose is clear, the trade is easier to understand.

Best Crypto Pairs at a Glance

Crypto pair Main use Why it stands out Main concern BTC/USDT Trading Bitcoin against USDT Widely available and easy to read BTC volatility and USDT risk BTC/USDC Trading Bitcoin against USDC Clear Bitcoin exposure through USDC BTC volatility and USDC risk ETH/USDT Trading Ethereum in dollar terms Popular and simple to follow ETH volatility and fees ETH/USDC Trading Ethereum through USDC Common across many platforms Network and stablecoin risk ETH/BTC Comparing Ethereum with Bitcoin Shows which major asset is stronger Both can fall in dollar value SOL/USDT Trading Solana against USDT Offers stronger price movement Higher volatility SOL/USDC Trading Solana through USDC Common inside the Solana ecosystem Liquidity and network risk USDC/USDT Moving between stablecoins Useful for managing funds Depegging and issuer risk

Bitcoin Pairs: BTC/USDT and BTC/USDC

BTC/USDT and BTC/USDC are the most straightforward bull-market pairs. Both show the value of Bitcoin against a dollar-linked stablecoin, so the profit or loss is easy to understand without comparing two moving cryptocurrencies.

BTC/USDT often has stronger availability across exchanges. BTC/USDC can feel more natural for users who already hold USDC or spend time on platforms where USDC is common. From a trading point of view, the better pair is usually the one with deeper liquidity and lower total cost on the platform being used.

Bitcoin remained the largest cryptocurrency in July 2026, with a market value close to $1.3 trillion. Its size does not remove volatility, though it does make BTC easier to track than most smaller coins. News coverage is broad, liquidity is usually stronger and, market sentiment often begins with Bitcoin.

In a bull market, Bitcoin pairs can seem slow when smaller coins are gaining 20 percent or 30 percent in a day. That can be frustrating, though the slower pace is also part of the appeal. BTC tends to give a clearer view of the overall market than a token driven by one exchange listing or a social media trend.

Ethereum Pairs: ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and, ETH/BTC

ETH/USDT and ETH/USDC are similar to the Bitcoin stablecoin pairs. They show Ethereum’s value in terms that feel close to dollars, which makes them simple to follow.

Ethereum ranked second by market value in July 2026, at roughly $227 billion. It remains one of the most important assets in crypto because so many applications, tokens and, decentralized finance platforms are connected to the Ethereum ecosystem.

The choice between ETH/USDT and ETH/USDC often feels more practical than strategic. Some platforms have better USDT liquidity, while others are built more heavily around USDC. The underlying Ethereum exposure is similar.

ETH/BTC is the more interesting pair from a market-analysis perspective. When ETH/BTC rises, Ethereum is gaining strength against Bitcoin. When it falls, Bitcoin is leading. I find this pair useful because it shows where traders are placing more confidence among the two largest assets.

Still, ETH/BTC can confuse people at first. The pair may rise while both Bitcoin and Ethereum fall in dollar terms. It only shows their performance relative to each other.

Solana Pairs: SOL/USDT and SOL/USDC

SOL/USDT and SOL/USDC usually appeal to traders who want more movement than they tend to see in Bitcoin or Ethereum. Solana can move quickly in both directions, especially when interest in decentralized exchanges, meme coins or, Solana-based applications increases.

SOL/USDC feels especially natural inside the Solana ecosystem because USDC is widely used in wallets and decentralized applications. SOL/USDT may be easier to find on centralized exchanges and can have stronger liquidity on certain platforms.

My view is that Solana pairs sit somewhere between major-asset trading and higher-risk speculation. SOL is large enough to have serious market attention, though its price can still react sharply to changing sentiment.

That extra movement is the main attraction and the main weakness. During strong market periods, SOL can outperform larger assets. During a reversal, the decline can also be faster. The pair is easy to understand, though the price behavior may be less comfortable for someone experiencing their first crypto cycle.

Stablecoin Pair: USDC/USDT

USDC/USDT is very different from the other pairs in this guide. It is not mainly about catching a large price move. It is about moving between two major stablecoins.

Both assets aim to stay near one US dollar, so the pair normally trades within a narrow range. That makes it useful when funds need to move between platforms, networks or, markets that support different stablecoins.

The pair may look almost risk-free because the price barely moves, though stablecoins come with their own concerns. USDC and USDT have different issuers, reserve structures, banking relationships and, levels of transparency. Either coin can briefly lose its dollar peg during stressful market conditions.

I see USDC/USDT as a practical pair rather than an investment idea. It becomes relevant when one stablecoin has better liquidity, wider support or, easier access to a particular market.

What Usually Matters During a Swap

Most problems with crypto swaps do not come from choosing between BTC and ETH. They come from smaller details around the transaction.

The main points traders usually notice are:

Liquidity and available trading volume

The difference between the displayed price and final output

Network fees and platform fees

The correct token and blockchain network

Stablecoin, smart-contract and, platform risk

Whether the asset can be sold easily later

Price impact and slippage are often grouped together, though they describe different things. Price impact is the effect a trade has on the market or liquidity pool. Slippage is the difference between the expected price and the completed price.

For a small swap in a liquid BTC or ETH market, these costs may be minor. In a thin market, they can become a large part of the trade. This is one reason popular pairs often feel less stressful for new users.

The best bull-market swaps are rarely the most complicated ones. BTC/USDT and BTC/USDC offer clear Bitcoin exposure. ETH/USDT and ETH/USDC provide access to Ethereum, while ETH/BTC shows which of the two major assets is leading. SOL pairs bring more volatility, and USDC/USDT serves a practical role between trades.

A bull market can reward confidence, though it also rewards patience and clear thinking. In my opinion, understanding a small number of liquid pairs is more useful than following dozens of tokens with no clear purpose. The market will always offer another exciting coin. A pair that is easy to understand usually remains useful long after the excitement fades.

The editorial staff of San Jose Inside was not involved in the creation of this content. The content is for general information and does not constitute the financial, medical or professional advice of this publication. Readers should consult qualified professionals regarding their individual circumstances. San Jose Inside disclaims any liability for loss or damage resulting from reliance on this content.