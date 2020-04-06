Santa Clara County Field Hospital Accepts First COVID-19 Patients

A field hospital at the Santa Clara Convention Center for people recovering from COVID-19 accepted its first two patients today.

The 250-bed respite center was set up about a week-and-a-half ago by the Air National Guard at the federal government’s behest to ease the impact on Santa Clara County’s 11 hospitals. Patients will be admitted by referral—with no walk-up services available. It will only admit people who test positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This is another important tool that we now can use in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, a Valley Med physician who’s in charge of the county’s pandemic surge plan.

The county is also working with local hotels and homeless shelters to isolate and care for people who have nowhere else to go.

“We are exploring every possible option in order to make sure all of our community members can receive care during the COVID-19 crisis,” said County Executive Jeff Smith. “But we can’t do it alone. We need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order if we are going to flatten the curve and keep our community save.”

According to the county Public Health Department, there are 286 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

Some 175 are in acute hospital beds and another 91 in ICUs.