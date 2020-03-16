Coronavirus Live Updates: School’s Out, Bars Close, Santa Clara Co. Orders ‘Shelter in Place’

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order.

1pm: Streaming live.

The Santa Clara County presser on the shelter-in-place rule is happening now.

12:56pm: Patent pending.

In response to what it calls the “extraordinary situation” of the pandemic, the United States Patent and Trademark Office will waive petition fees in certain situations for customers impacted by the coronavirus. It will not grant waivers or extensions of dates, however. To read the official notice, click here.

12:46pm: Posthaste.

The U.S. Postal Service will close all offices until further notice to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Unless otherwise notified, services will otherwise continue “without interruption,” according to an announcement from USPS today.

Patent and trademark application deadlines will not be extended. And offices will remain open only for employees, contractors and those with access badges.

Those with official business with the USPS should reach out through the agency’s website. For more information on the coronavirus, click here.

12:30pm: All’s quiet.

12:20pm: Hunker down.

Roads normally choked with traffic are eerily empty. Shopping malls have become ghost towns. The light rail runs one-car trains. Schools that would have been welcoming hundreds of thousands of kids today are quiet—and will be until at least next month.

Life in Silicon Valley—which claims one of the highest concentrations of positive COVID-19 tests in the United States and the most of any part of California—has changed dramatically. And still it continues to shift, seemingly by the minute.

By Sunday—when Gov. Gavin Newsom told people over 65 to stay home and urged bars, wineries and nightclubs to shut down—Santa Clara County Public Health Office Dr. Sara Cody confirmed 114 cases of COVID-19. Fifty-two of them couldn’t be traced to overseas travel or another infected person. Forty-eight are hospitalized. Two died.

An updated count has yet to be posted online today as seven Bay Area counties prepare for a 1pm press conference to announce a shelter-in-place order for all residents.

Though it’s not a complete lockdown and excludes homeless people, the order allows law enforcement to “ensure compliance.”

“The scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the emergency, it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed,” the order reads. “One proven way to slow the transmission is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable.”

With tests hard to come by, it’s impossible to know the extent of the outbreak, which has topped 4,000 confirmed cases nationwide. While South Korea managed to test 250,000 people and managed to avoid the kinds of extreme lockdown measures seen in other countries, the U.S. has diagnosed a little over 10,000.

In the face of uncertainty and to avoid the situation now plaguing Italy, authorities here say Americans have little choice but to hunker down to slow COVID-19’s inexorable spread and prevent overwhelmed hospitals. Yes, even in Silicon Valley, the innovation capital of the world, the healthcare system is grappling with how to meet basics needs—enough beds, staff and equipment—if the virus continues apace.

At a Board of Supervisors hearing last week, County Supervisor Jeff Smith said the county’s nine hospitals can handle 2,000 patients. “If we have 5,000, 6,000,” he said, “then we’re in deep trouble and we have a regional need.”

More concerning is the dearth of doctors and nurses. Even if the county found places for thousands more beds, officials say they wouldn’t have enough people to staff them.

Today, the county focused all of its efforts on combatting the spread by shutting down all non-essential services—those that protect the health, safety and welfare of the community. “We’re at a critical moment,” Dr. Cody said in a statement this morning. “We need to act swiftly to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in order to keep our healthcare delivery system from becoming overwhelmed.”

Everyone has a responsibility.

“The paradox is this: to come together as a community and protect each other, we need to physically stay apart for a while,” Cody said.

—Jennifer Wadsworth