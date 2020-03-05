Santa Clara County Identifies 14th Case of Novel Coronavirus

On the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Clara County confirmed its 14th COVID-19 case.

The Wednesday afternoon announcement by the county Public Health Department identified the three latest COVID-19 patients as adult men—one hospitalized and two under isolation at home. News of the additional local cases came just days after the county issued new guidance for protecting people with the greatest risk of contracting the disease: the elderly and people with existing chronic health conditions.

By today—when the U.S. Senate approved $8.3 billion to address the coronavirus crisis—the number of confirmed COVID-19 incidences worldwide approached 100,000 as the reported death toll reached 3,347. Three months into the outbreak, nearly 54,000 people diagnosed with the highly contagious respiratory illness have recovered.

But the sense of crisis has only amplified, with the U.S. reporting 11 deaths from the virus and the number of cases to more than 160 in 18 states. This morning, the U.S. Coast Guard rushed testing kits to a cruise ship quarantined in the San Francisco Bay.

Worldwide, school closures have impacted 300 million students. Italy and Iran ordered all schools and universities to close. Meanwhile, financial markets have been fluctuating wildly in response to virus scares while travel industries see staggering losses.

To see where the novel coronavirus has spread so far, check out this map created by John Hopkins University researchers. To read the county’s public health guidelines for protecting yourself from the disease, click here.

The Centers for Disease Control has also produced a PSA, which you can watch below.

