1 Dead, 6 Injured in Chemical Exposure at San Jose Fairmont

Officials say a woman died by apparent suicide this morning following a toxic chemical exposure at the Hotel Fairmont in downtown San Jose. Six more people were transported to the hospital for breathing in the yet-to-be-identified hazardous substance.

@SJFD @SanJosePD @SCCEMSAmbulance on scene of a hazmat at the Fairmont Hotel. Market St. is closed. Media briefing will take place at 1135 Cesar Chavez Park main stage. pic.twitter.com/Ue2tbVppTO — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 31, 2019

In a press conference at 1pm today, SJFD Capt. Mitch Matlow told reporters that firefighters were still trying to piece together a picture of what happened.

Press briefing on Fairmont Hotel https://t.co/Pl0eIEqKP5 — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) August 31, 2019

“We do know that there are liquids on the floor of the room and on the counter in the room," he said. “Again, we don’t know if those are mouth wash or if those are hazardous chemicals. Every single puddle is going to have to be tested.”

Officials are telling reporters that the incident is being investigated as a suicide, and that there is no reason to believe it was terrorism-related.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the incident took place around 10am and prompted them to evacuate the 18th, 19th and 20th floors of the hotel. The Mercury News reported that first-responders were seen treating a few people outside the hotel and hosing one off with a fire hose before rushing the person away on a gurney.

Public safety officials also blocked off traffic from Market Street outside the hotel up through the afternoon as the investigated continued.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.