Feds Accuse Former AFT Treasurer of Bilking Union Dues

A former treasurer for the American Federation of Teachers Local 2240 pleaded not guilty on Thursday of pilfering union dues from instructors, librarians and counselors who work for the Catholic Diocese of San Francisco and San Jose.

According to an eight-count federal indictment, Kenneth Morris, a 50-year-old Alameda resident and former math teacher at Archbishop Riordan High in San Francisco, deposited checks meant for Local 2240 into his own bank account under false pretenses.

The charging document describes five deposits, each in the range of $1,000 to $5,000, that Morris allegedly made between Sept. 10 and Dec. 10 last year.

Federal prosecutors also say Morris stole union property three additional times from Nov. 13, 2017, to Jan. 12, 2018. According to the indictment, the value of the additional property stolen comes to $18,720 and some change. That brings the total amount allegedly stolen to $31,611.

The ex-treasurer faces five counts of bank fraud and three counts of stealing union assets. If convicted, he faces decades behind bars.

Morris made his initial court appearance Thursday before US Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte in SF, who released him on bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 18.