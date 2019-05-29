Milpitas City Manager Julie Edmonds-Mares Calls It Quits

Milpitas City Manager Julie Edmonds-Mares is stepping down after less than a year-and-a-half on the job, marking the fourth time in two years that the position has been vacated.

Waiting in the wings to succeed her is Deputy City Manager Steve McHarris.

“I’m very proud of what we have accomplished working together in the city of Milpitas,” Edmond-Mares said in a news release issued later afternoon Wednesday, “and I know that I’m leaving Milpitas a better organization.”

No doubt. Not that her predecessors set a high bar.

Tom Williams went on leave in May of 2017 after getting caught unlawfully spending city money on his personal legal beef with Mayor Rich Tran, who publicly criticized the career bureaucrat for being the common denominator in a slew of costly harassment, discrimination and retaliation lawsuits. Williams resigned four months later to avoid arbitration and has since found another city manager gig in his hometown of Millbrae.

Former police chief Steve Pangelin held down the fort from May of 2017 to January last year. The council then hired Dianne Thompson—despite her termination from an equivalent position by the town of Arroyo Grande—to take the helm until Edmonds-Mares came on as permanent city manager in February of 2018.

There’s a bit of poetic justice in McHarris landing the job.

In 2015 as Milpitas planning director, whether he meant to or not, he set in motion a chain of events that culminated with Williams’ departure. It was early spring that year when McHarris filed a complaint against the notoriously wrathful Williams, who in turn clashed with then-city attorney Michael Ogaz over how to handle it.

Ultimately, McHarris left for a job with the city of San Jose, and Ogaz a year later filed a lawsuit that Milpitas settled for close to $1 million.

Milpitas HR chief Carmen Valdez left a month after McHarris, continuing a years-long exodus of high-ranking city officials that became a central theme of Tran’s 2016 mayoral campaign. When Tran won, he took that as a mandate to hold Williams accountable for the litigation and upheaval that happened under his watch.

By then, Williams’ days were numbered.

Despite the brevity of Edmonds-Mares’ tenure, and the fact that her elected bosses on the City Council put her performance under scrutiny in recent months, city hall managed to regain some of its footing under her watch.

And despite this being an in-the-meantime promotion for McHarris, he at least offers some continuity as one of the city’s veteran administrators.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.