Trump Yanks Billions From California High-Speed Rail

The Federal Rail Administration has pulled funding for California’s High-Speed Rail Project. In a letter sent to High-Speed Rail Authority President, Brian Kelly, the FRA said it will be terminating the 2010 cooperative agreement between the two agencies.
This will pull over $2.5 billion in funding from the project, which has never been fully funded. The project’s price tag is currently hovering around $79 billion.
The 25-page letter outlined all of the reasons the FRA is ending the partnership, stating that the state rail authority had violated the terms of the agreement. “FRA has determined that CHSRA has violated the terms of the FY 10 Agreement and has failed to make reasonable progress on the Project,” the letter said.
Pulling federal funding for the project comes after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump that criticized the High-Speed Rail Authority, the project itself and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In his February State of the State address, Newsom said that California would be rerouting funding for the rail to the Central Valley portion of the project that will link Merced and Bakersfield.
Newsom and Trump traded barbs on Twitter, and days later the FRA gave a notice that the federal administration expected to pull their funding. Kelly sent a letter back to the FRA in March, the federal government was silent when it came to California’s High-Speed Rail for two months following the initial announcement.
In their 2019 project update, the High-Speed Rail Authority identified the FRA’s lack of communication and possible funding termination as one of the project’s biggest obstacles. Newsom still thinks the funding belongs to California and has threatened to sue the administration in order to keep it.
“The Trump Administration’s action is illegal and a direct assault on California, our green infrastructure, and the thousands of Central Valley workers who are building this project,” Newsom said. “Just as we have seen from the Trump Administration’s attacks on our clean air standards, our immigrant communities and in countless other areas, the Trump Administration is trying to exact political retribution on our state. This is California’s money, appropriated by Congress, and we will vigorously defend it in court”
The High-Speed Rail project has been in the works for decades, and the state's voters approved a bond to partially fund it in 2008. It is slated to carry passengers from San Francisco to Los Angeles when complete, with a station planned in Gilroy. The rail system would also cut north-to-south through Morgan Hill without stopping, though authorities have not determined the exact route this segment of the system would take.
President Trump’s actions are not illegal.
All of Sacramento’s actions are unethical. The bullet train has been in the works for decades, with absolutely nothing to show for it, just like Obama’s “shovel-ready” jobs. All of it is a farce on us Californians. For shame.
Here lies the rub. Most of the Central Valley votes Republican due to the rural farming nature of the area, kind of like North Dakota and South Dakota. When you pull billions of dollars away from a low populous area such as between Madera and Bakersfield it will have a great impact on the economy of hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees of those enterprises supplying materials and labor to build the HSR. So Trump has again bitten himself in his flea bitten ass just like the dog he is. Good luck in the voting precincts of the San Joaquin Valley where most of his support lives and depends on work to sustain themselves.
> So Trump has again bitten himself in his flea bitten ass just like the dog he is.
Oh dear. Trump is going to lose California by an even bigger margin.
But I don’t think California’s public works enthusiasts should throw in the towel yet. I’m sure that President Swalwell will reinstate the funds after the 2020 election and California will have an even more grand and magnificent High Speed Rail.
The biggest and most expensive public works project EVER in the history of the planet!
“El Buble”.
Do you think this will help Trump’s “Bull Dog”, Devin Nunes the Republican Dairy Farmer get re-elected? The HSR goes right through the heart of District-22, Fresno. Democrats will gain more California seats in congress. The Senators from California will remain Democrat no matter who becomes President. Gavin Newsom a Democrat, will appoint a Democrat to replace Kamela Harris should she be elected President, and if not elected she remains a Senator. Non polluting High speed transportation between Southern and Northern California is a must. Hyperloop or HSR, something needs to be done. California’s population has increased 25% in the last ten years. We need to address transportation and housing that our newly created jobs demand, and if not we go backwards. California has never gone backwards. California has always led our nation. As far as I can tell, it always will.
thank you President Trump for doing what the beleaguered taxpayers of ca have been unable to do…driving a stake into the heart of this boondoogle