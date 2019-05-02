SJSU Students Urge Santa Clara County DA to Clear Pot Records

In one of his final acts before leaving office, Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1793, which directed the California Department of Justice to review all cannabis-related convictions to see if they can be stricken from public record.

AB 1793 set a deadline of July 1 for a review of eligible cases, and left it up to the district attorneys of each county to take the lead in their respective jurisdictions. Well, it’s now May, and Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen has yet to make this a priority, as his counterpart has done in San Francisco County.

That doesn’t sit right with Aysha Pathan, a sociology student at San Jose State and member Students Against Mass Incarceration (SAMI).

“Even after decriminalization [of marijuana], there’s still stigma around cannabis use,” Pathan said. “There have been people with worse crimes that have clean records. We’ve said it multiple times, but we want these cases cleared.”

Pathan spoke with other students at a press conference organized by SAMI Wednesday outside of Rosen’s office. She was joined by about a dozen activists hoping to pressure the DA into clearing the county’s cannabis conviction records.

Convictions make it more difficult for people to get hired for jobs, and apply for small business loans. That means individuals who were previously convicted of cannabis possession have a much harder path to open cannabis dispensaries, despite the fact that pot—and, in turn, commercial pot sales businesses—are legal in California.

Despite legalization, thousands of prior convictions continue to prevent people from joining the newly expanded legal market.

Tony Russell has been blocked from filing for a small business license to open a dispensary of his own because of a conviction for marijuana possession from the early 1990s. “I’ve gotten my case expunged in 1993,” he said. But that’s not enough.

Expungement does not guarantee clearance—or sealing, in other words—of a case. That responsibility lies with the district attorney. Until cases are sealed, a record of the conviction, though inaccessible to the public, still exists in the legal system.

SAMI has previously sat down with representatives from Rosen’s office, but the activist group believes that the DA must make a “commitment to action.”

At the presser, SAMI issued two demands: That a plan from the district attorney be announced for cases eligible to be cleared before July 1, and to announce the exact number of cases eligible for clearance, including how many of existing records will be reduced, and when this work will be complete.

If the DA’s office chooses to challenge any cases eligible for clearance, SAMI demanded, prosecutors must also include their reasoning for objection and the number denied.

Some counties have already taken steps toward reform. In February, San Francisco DA George Gascon, in partnership with Code for America, a tech nonprofit that works with city governments to implement technology in city proceedings, cleared more than 9,000 convictions. In March, Los Angeles County DA Jackie Lacey moved to clear the cannabis convictions of over 54,000 residents.

However, no steps yet have currently been announced by the Santa Clara County DA, a fact repeatedly highlighted by protesters on Tuesday.

“Is this a valley of innovation or procrastination?” Jethro Moore, a local pastor and president of the San Jose chapter of the NAACP, wondered aloud. “Jeff [Rosen], it’s time to do something good for a change.”

The appearance of a local figure from the NAACP highlighted another issue brought up in marijuana convictions: race.

Almost two-thirds of felony weed charges were levied against Latino and black people, despite their combined numbers comprising less than 45 percent of California’s overall population. By contrast, white people accounted for about a third of felony pot convictions, despite totaling only 35 percent of the statewide population.

“There’s definitely a race issue here,” Pathan said. “The stigma of people using [cannabis] just isn’t true. People of all backgrounds use [cannabis].”

Although the DOJ has set a July deadline for cases to be cleared across the state, it was not immediately clear whether or not Santa Clara County would be able to meet the deadline. Rosen’s office was unavailable for comment.

“We’re tech central, Silicon Valley,” Ramirez-Romero said. “We should be taking the lead when it comes to issues like these. Our people deserve better.”