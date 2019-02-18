Op-Ed: Apathy Towards the Unhoused is Dangerous

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night, your home and all your belongings irretrievably damaged. Imagine that the mayor and other officials went around knocking on doors, alerting folks to potential flooding, but not in your neighborhood. And that the mayor was doing publicity about his great flood “strategery.”
This is what happened to numerous unhoused people along the creek the night of Feb. 13. They awoke to flooded tents and belongings, salvaging whatever they could, with no help from the city or county. Ironically, the night of the flood was preceded by a “memorial service” for the 157 people that died on the streets last year. The youngest two being one month and five months old and the eldest being 88 and 94.
There were no unhoused people at the memorial. HomeFirst didn’t pass out flyers at their other location, so they didn’t know about the memorial to their brethren. And for those staying at Little Orchard (aka Little Torture), lunch was served when the memorial began. It was obviously not a memorial for unhoused people, it was a PR stunt with elected officials and HomeFirst board members reading the names of the fallen.
One would think, after a memorial, that our most fragile neighbors would be foremost in the minds of officials—particularly on a day with torrential rain and flood warnings.
This clearly wasn’t the case. Nobody came to warn them the night of the flood. Nobody planned ahead and evacuated them during the day. Nobody opened the Overnight Warming Locations (OWLs), one location being right next to the folks who got flooded.
Who is responsible for this failure? Is it Santa Clara County, which issues weather alerts that trigger the opening of the OWLs? Is it the county, which issued a press release declaring the fifth inclement weather episode of the year on Feb. 13 but didn’t trigger the opening of the OWLs until two days later? Was it HomeFirst, which currently run the OWLs? Was it the city of San Jose, which is responsible for warning and evacuating people? I’ve reached out to folks from all these agencies and none have stepped forward to accept the responsibility. Nobody is being held accountable.
Yet many folks lost everything they had—tents, blankets, clothing, you name it, that are now full of river water—or are in the river. They have no way to clean the items they retrieved, so many are huddled under wet blankets in wet tents, wearing wet clothes, sitting through another day of downpours and waiting for the OWL to open for the night. The city is only opening OWLs at three locations, not the four they usually do and one of them, Leininger Community Center, is not being utilized—probably because it’s so hard to find. It should be moved back to Tully Road.
Adding insult to injury, in the press release sent out by the county, the hotline they list for needy families says there is not an inclement weather episode and the OWLs aren’t open. I wonder how many families have called and ended up in the street or car, not knowing OWLs were indeed open.
Who is going to provide compensation for their loss? Why shouldn’t they be compensated like the unhoused victims of the last flood? How can we prevent pneumonia, a leading cause of unhoused deaths last year, if we can’t even keep our citizens out of a flood? Who is responsible for this failure? And, more importantly, how do we prevent this from happening ever again?
If the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has their way, they will cut the 22 line, the only 24-hour line in the city, a vital lifeline for residents of “Hotel 22.” This will take away the overnight safe haven for seniors, parents with children, and women who ride the bus all night to stay safe and warm.
Should Route 22 be a rolling overnight shelter in the first place? No, not at all. Because there isn’t adequate shelter space for the over 5,000 unhoused people in the county, that’s what it’s become. The city and county aren’t creating any new shelters or navigation centers, regardless of how desperately they’re needed, so people are forced to pay nightly for a spot on Hotel 22.
There are very few shelters where people feel safe. There are even less shelters for families to feel safe. There are very few shelters that accommodate a non-9-to-5 work schedule. There is one LGBTQ shelter, but it only sleeps 15 people. Over 50 percent of all unhoused women are raped at least once, so many have dogs to protect them—dogs that aren’t allowed at many shelters. In inclement weather, most shelters are over capacity.
If the VTA cuts the 22 from 1 to 4am, there will be more vulnerable people in our creeks. More people will succumb to the wet and cold, adding to an unhoused death rate that rises each year. Route 22 saves lives.
Speaking of saving lives, local law enforcement agencies have taken to doing “warrant checks” in encampments. They say it allows them to get to know folks in the encampments and remove only folks with warrants.
But it doesn’t create a sense of goodwill in the camps, it just ratchets up the fear and distrust. It also destabilizes camps and makes them less safe, particularly for women, if the head of the camp, the person who maintains order, or male protector are removed for a warrant. Oftentimes, a warrant that’s for being unhoused—trespass, petty theft, unpaid tickets, drug use, etcetera.
Dangerous people should be removed from camps, but with law enforcement continuously criminalizing homelessness by charging folks for unhoused crimes, more and more folks become “criminals” with warrants. Criminalizing homelessness ensures continued homelessness as people with a record have a much harder time finding employment and housing.
It’s seems to me that the city, county, VTA and others have little regard for human life. If they did, the 22 wouldn’t be under attack, unhoused folks wouldn’t be subject to random raids by law enforcement and someone would’ve figured out that creek dwelling folks needed to be evacuated to an OWL before the flood.
Any of us can become unhoused after a medical issue, job loss, the loss of a relationship, a catastrophic fire or some other unforeseen disaster. We need to show our unhoused neighbors compassion and protect them when the city, county and others fail to do so. We need to demand accountability for these repeated assaults on unhoused people. We need to demand accountability when unhoused people are left to fend for themselves in a flood. We need to demand and show more empathy and less apathy.
Shaunn Cartwright is an activist, housing rights advocate and co-founder of South Bay Tenants Union. Opinions in this article are the authors’ own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Send op-ed pitches to [email protected].
I’m so disgusted with this city I’m rolling up my tarp, soggy crap, and my brand new stolen shopping cart and I’m moving to San Francisco.
I don’t have apathy towards them so much as I have apathy towards those accepting the millions of dollars claiming to help them. Reality is, San Jose is now prime real estate, and the only way a Section 8 landlord can turn a profit is by going vertical, something myself and many other residents don’t want to see.
The idea of allowing 3+ story warehouses of section 8 apartments is a scary venture to say the least. It’s concentrating a problem, allowing drug dealers, pimps, and protection racket schemers less effort in taking advantage of these folks while making the neighborhoods they’re built in worse, not better.
Personally I like the idea of bussing them out, where land is cheaper. If we want to pay for it, fine, but let’s find some land someplace that isn’t quite as expensive. Let’s not do what LA, Las Vegas, and SF have done I.E. bus them out with no support. Build some villages where the land is cheap (Salton Sea is a decent spot) and give them a free house, some work, and treatment. It’s not a concept foreign to San Jose. Family Camp is located nowhere near SJ or SCC county, but SJ owns the land.
By providing these things in San Jose, we’re just putting out a huge “Welcome” sign to people that won’t be able to adapt to quickly building the type of wealth they need to plant roots here. Let’s stop doing that.
I agree with your comments. I wish some of those making statements about homeless would think more about teaching people to be independent and self sufficient, instead of enabling this lifestyle .
If you aren’t making $150K+ a year then you need to get out.
I just solved the problem.
You can say, Thank You.
Shaunn, how can a concerned citizen help? Where can one volunteer their time to be supportive and address all of these issues that you are sharing? How can one help you advocate for this demographic? What can we do?
The cops used to roust vagrants and bums. A cop’s “Move on” was almost always sufficient, and the bums would MovOn. No problem.
Now vagrants have set up permanent camps, which bring the same disease, crime, and sanitation problems found in refugee camps. And guess who has to pay for those problems, too…
Why don’t the cops still roust bums? Answer: politics. TPTB (the powers that be; the Mayors & City Councils) have sent the cops a clear message: hands off! We harvest some votes from them!”
So TPTB would rather inconvenience everyone else — which means there is something seriously wrong with their priorities.
Politics is the real reason bums are allowed free rein, and this author’s attempt to shame the folks who are paying the freight is just self-serving hypocrisy (I’ll retract that, along with issuing a sincere public apology, if the author and a dozen of her do-gooder pals can prove that they’ve each been providing free room and board in their own homes for one or more of the vagrants that Ms. Cartwright scolds us about here).
A wise person often wrote:
The Left believes none of the things they lecture the rest of us about.
This article is another example of that truism. The author’s basic reason for her holier-than-thou finger-wagging is because she presumes to decide how our earnings should be spent. But until she walks her talk, it’s simply hypocrisy in action… who elected her, anyway?
The “homeless” are coddled because the current crop of electeds gives them priority over responsible working people — the ones who pay for it all.
That needs to change, STAT.
The author says, It’s [sic] seems to me…
May I translate? Thank you:
“It seems to me that you taxpayers should just STFU and keep paying for the crowd squatting down by the river, or anywhere else they want to squat in our city, and I am better than the taxpayers at deciding how much money should be spent, and where — and they need to spend even more of it, where I say, like for free housing for anyone who refuses to work. Because that’s how it seems to me.”
Next election the voters should ask each other: “If we replaced one or all of these electeds, how could their replacements make this situation any worse?!”
Some new blood on the Council would make our city a better place to live. So when the next election rolls around, consider supporting candidates who pledge to represent the people who pay for it all.
This pendulum has swung too far in the wrong direction, and for far too long. It needs to swing back toward the center, and if the current electeds don’t sit up straight pay attention to the folks being forced to pay for everything, they may well decide to replace this Mayor and his Council cronies.
It’s happened before — and for reasons that were trivial by comparison.
Shaun, couple easy questions for you to answer… how many “unhoused” are currently living under your roof? Is there a waiting list, or whoever shows up gets a bed? Background check? When no beds are available, surely you allow camping in the front and back yards, right?
Last question… what’s your address?