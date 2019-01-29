Pot Shots: Joe Montana Invests in San Jose Cannabis Company

Football legend Joe Montana hopes to strike ganja gold with a recent $75 million investment in locally owned dispensary Caliva. Former Yahoo! CEO Carol Bartz is a member of the same investment group and was tapped to join Caliva’s board of directors.

One of San Jose’s pot powerhouses, Caliva employs 440 workers and sells its own line of flowers and cannabis oil in the San Jose flagship and dispensaries throughout the state—not to mention through the delivery app Eaze.

But Caliva wants to take over the Golden State’s weed market, which represents more than a third of the national cannabis economy, and become the “first true large-scale consumer product company in the U.S. cannabis industry,” according to Bartz.

OK, but what about the weed? Montana, who also owns a wine label, predicts that “Caliva's strong management team will successfully develop and bring to market quality health and wellness products that can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction.”

PR mumbo jumbo aside, let’s assume that translates in plain English to, “We’re growing some really fucking strong weed, kids.”

Montana and Bartz, in their 60s and 70s, respectively, are among a growing demographic of Baby Boomers turning to ganja to treat chronic pain or other illnesses or conditions. They’re also not entirely new to the world of weed. Two years ago, Montana was part of a $4.1 million investment in Herb, a company that produces and distributes weed-centric news and entertainment.

However, the former S.F. 49ers QB and All-Pro star hasn’t publicly revealed whether he imbibes in the devil’s lettuce. Bartz gave away her newbie status when she admitted to starting to use cannabis for knee pain about seven months ago: “I wasn’t a reefer head when I was in college.”

Even with a four-time Super Bowl champion in its corner, marijuana has long been banned in the NFL. Generally pot has always been an outcast in the world of sportsball, usually because of the crazy stereotype that it makes a person lazy.

Still, it’s no surprise the squares at CBS just rejected a Super Bowl TV commercial from medical marijuana firm Acreage Holdings. The one-minute ad doesn’t advertise the herb or promote its use, and features several people explaining how medical pot has saved their lives. That’s pretty much it. It’s been described by some as inspirational, and by others as kind of a buzzkill.

Whichever camp you side with, pulling the commercial is undeniably hypocritical for CBS, which it told Acreage is “not consistent with the network’s advertising policies.” Airing misogynistic Carl’s Jr. ads that so graciously elevate women’s status from mere meat to sexy meat-eaters? Not a problem.

Julia Baum writes about all things weed for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Find her on Twitter: @jbaum_news. Send tips: comments@metronews.com.

Like this: Like Loading...