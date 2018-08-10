Nomination Period for November Election Comes to a Close

Today is the deadline for candidates hoping to run for more than 100 local offices in the November election. Although, the nomination period may be extended to Wednesday in contests where an eligible incumbent fails to file by today’s 5pm deadline.
Those looking for more information can contact the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office at 408.299.VOTE, toll-free at 866.430.VOTE or go to www.sccvote.org. Below is a list of local contests that will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Santa Clara County Board of Education: Districts 2, 6, 7
COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Foothill-DeAnza: Two seats
Gavilan Joint: Seats 1, 2
San Jose-Evergreen: Seats 2, 4, 6
West Valley-Mission: Seats 3, 5, 7
Yosemite: Seat 4
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Gilroy Unified: Four seats
Milpitas Unified: Three seats
Morgan Hill Unified: Seats 1 to 4 four-year terms, Seat 5 two-year
Palo Alto Unified: Two seats
Patterson Joint Union School District: District 2
San Jose Unified: Seats 2, 4
Santa Clara Unified: Seats 1, 2, 3
Campbell Union High School District: Three seats
East Side Union High School District: Three seats
Fremont Union High School District: Three seats
Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District: Three seats
Mt. View-Los Altos Union High School District: Three seats
Alum Rock Union School District: Three seats
Berryessa Union School District: Three seats
Cambrian School District: Three seats
Campbell Union School District: Three seats
Cupertino Union School District: Three seats
Evergreen School District: Three seats
Franklin-McKinley School District: Three four-year seats, one two-year seat
Lakeside Joint School District: Three seats
Loma Prieta Joint Union School District: Three four-year seats, one two-year seat
Los Altos School District: Three seats
Los Gatos Union School District: Three seats
Luther Burbank School District: Three seats
Moreland School District: Three seats
Mountain View-Whisman School District: Two seats
Mt. Pleasant School District: Three seats
North County Joint Union School District: Two seats
Oak Grove School District: Seats 2, 3, 5
Orchard School District: Three seats
Saratoga Union School District: Three seats
Sunnyvale School District: Three seats
Union School District: Three seats
CITY OFFICES
Campbell City Council: Three seats
Cupertino City Council: Three seats
Gilroy City Council: Three four-year seats, one two-year seat
Los Altos City Council: Two seats
Los Altos Hills Town Council: Two seats
Los Gatos Town Council: Three seats
Milpitas Mayor, City Council: Two seats
Monte Sereno City Council: Three seats
Morgan Hill Mayor, City Council: District B, D
Mountain View City Council: Three seats
Palo Alto City Council: Three seats
Santa Clara City Council: Districts 2, 3
Santa Clara City Clerk: Two-year seat
Santa Clara Mayor, City Council: Three seats
Sunnyvale City Council: Seat 1, 2, 3
SPECIAL DISTRICTS
Cupertino Sanitary: Two seats
El Camino Healthcare: Two four-year seats, one two-year seat
Midpeninsula Regional Open Space: Wards 1, 2, 5
Purrissima Hills Water: Two seats
Rancho Rinconada Recreation & Park: Two seats
Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority: Districts 2, 5, 6, 7
Santa Clara Valley Water: Districts 1, 4, 6, 7
Saratoga Fire Protection: Two seats
Silver Creek Valley Country Club Geologic Hazard Abatement: Three seats
South Santa Clara Valley Memorial: Two seats
West Bay Sanitary: Two four-year seats, one two-year seat