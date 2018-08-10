Nomination Period for November Election Comes to a Close

Today is the deadline for candidates hoping to run for more than 100 local offices in the November election. Although, the nomination period may be extended to Wednesday in contests where an eligible incumbent fails to file by today’s 5pm deadline.

Those looking for more information can contact the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office at 408.299.VOTE, toll-free at 866.430.VOTE or go to www.sccvote.org. Below is a list of local contests that will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Santa Clara County Board of Education: Districts 2, 6, 7

COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICTS

Foothill-DeAnza: Two seats

Gavilan Joint: Seats 1, 2

San Jose-Evergreen: Seats 2, 4, 6

West Valley-Mission: Seats 3, 5, 7

Yosemite: Seat 4

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Gilroy Unified: Four seats

Milpitas Unified: Three seats

Morgan Hill Unified: Seats 1 to 4 four-year terms, Seat 5 two-year

Palo Alto Unified: Two seats

Patterson Joint Union School District: District 2

San Jose Unified: Seats 2, 4

Santa Clara Unified: Seats 1, 2, 3

Campbell Union High School District: Three seats

East Side Union High School District: Three seats

Fremont Union High School District: Three seats

Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District: Three seats

Mt. View-Los Altos Union High School District: Three seats

Alum Rock Union School District: Three seats

Berryessa Union School District: Three seats

Cambrian School District: Three seats

Campbell Union School District: Three seats

Cupertino Union School District: Three seats

Evergreen School District: Three seats

Franklin-McKinley School District: Three four-year seats, one two-year seat

Lakeside Joint School District: Three seats

Loma Prieta Joint Union School District: Three four-year seats, one two-year seat

Los Altos School District: Three seats

Los Gatos Union School District: Three seats

Luther Burbank School District: Three seats

Moreland School District: Three seats

Mountain View-Whisman School District: Two seats

Mt. Pleasant School District: Three seats

North County Joint Union School District: Two seats

Oak Grove School District: Seats 2, 3, 5

Orchard School District: Three seats

Saratoga Union School District: Three seats

Sunnyvale School District: Three seats

Union School District: Three seats

CITY OFFICES

Campbell City Council: Three seats

Cupertino City Council: Three seats

Gilroy City Council: Three four-year seats, one two-year seat

Los Altos City Council: Two seats

Los Altos Hills Town Council: Two seats

Los Gatos Town Council: Three seats

Milpitas Mayor, City Council: Two seats

Monte Sereno City Council: Three seats

Morgan Hill Mayor, City Council: District B, D

Mountain View City Council: Three seats

Palo Alto City Council: Three seats

Santa Clara City Council: Districts 2, 3

Santa Clara City Clerk: Two-year seat

Santa Clara Mayor, City Council: Three seats

Sunnyvale City Council: Seat 1, 2, 3

SPECIAL DISTRICTS

Cupertino Sanitary: Two seats

El Camino Healthcare: Two four-year seats, one two-year seat

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space: Wards 1, 2, 5

Purrissima Hills Water: Two seats

Rancho Rinconada Recreation & Park: Two seats

Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority: Districts 2, 5, 6, 7

Santa Clara Valley Water: Districts 1, 4, 6, 7

Saratoga Fire Protection: Two seats

Silver Creek Valley Country Club Geologic Hazard Abatement: Three seats

South Santa Clara Valley Memorial: Two seats

West Bay Sanitary: Two four-year seats, one two-year seat