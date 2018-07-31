Op-Ed: ‘Backpack Day’ in Sunnyvale is a Chance to Give Back to Students in Need

As the economy throughout Silicon Valley continues to surge and accumulate wealth throughout our communities, it has become more important than ever for us to give back to those in less fortunate positions than ourselves. As affluent as our communities are, there are families and children who are in need, and it’s a responsibility for those participating in the region’s prosperity to assist these people.

Thankfully, Sunnyvale Community Services gives us an opportunity to give back each summer with Head-To-Toe: Backpack Day, their annual back-to-school program.

Donations to the program help provide 1,800 low-income school children in Sunnyvale with much-needed backpacks, school supplies, gift certificates for new shoes, and will also distribute over 3,000 bags of nutritious food during the summer months.

We’re proud that Sares Regis Group of Northern California Education and Community Foundation, in partnership with Hunter Storm and other partners of the CityLine Sunnyvale project, has been able to raise $150,000 that will go towards helping Backpack Day reach its goal for 2018.

Sares Regis Group has had an ongoing collaboration with Hunter Storm and the city of Sunnyvale through the development of CityLine Sunnyvale, and we reached out to our business partners to help us fund this year’s Backpack Day. The program is closely aligned with our foundation’s emphasis on education and community—Sares Regis Group has previously partnered with schools and given grants to local organizations throughout the Bay Area to help improve local communities where it’s needed most.

Sunnyvale children are scheduled to receive their new backpacks, school supplies, shoe gift cards, food, and more this Friday. We encourage others to support Backpack Day by either volunteering their time or donating to Sunnyvale Community Services here.

Backpack day is just one of a number of initiatives run by Sunnyvale Community Services that support their mission of preventing homelessness and hunger in the local community. There are also many other similarly important non-profits throughout Silicon Valley that are in need of volunteers and donations.

Find a place to volunteer your time or money at volunteermatch.org, or visit charitynavigator.org to find a charity that supports a cause in which you believe.

David N.P Hopkins oversees the operations of the residential development group at Sares Regis, is a co-founding board member of the Mountain View Transportation Management Association and an engineer with degrees from Emory University, Georgia Tech and UC Berkeley. Opinions are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Send op-ed pitches to [email protected].