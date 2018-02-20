Health Inspectors Temporarily Shut Down McCormick & Schmick’s Steakhouse

The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health temporarily shut down McCormick & Schmick’s steakhouse on Feb. 15 after inspectors found insects in the kitchen and staff was unable to provide proper food safety certificates.

County officials also observed incorrect hot water temperatures in various sinks, food being stored on the ground and damage floors and ceilings. Click here to read a copy of the site inspection report.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, a McCormick & Schmick’s employee declined to talk and then hung up the phone.

According to the county inspection report, the steakhouse received a score of 71 and had 15 days from the closure date to request a hearing and avoid losing their permit.

The downtown San Jose restaurant went through the same routine inspection last September, when it passed with a score of 80. At the time, the inspector noted that there was a dying cockroach by the cook’s line and several fruit flies at the bar.

Records from up to 2015 can be found on the county’s website. Since last year, the restaurant’s score has significantly dropped because it keeps getting dinged with negative inspection reports.