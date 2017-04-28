Milpitas City Manager Demands $1 Million, Seeks Injunction

Milpitas’ highest-ranking bureaucrat has threatened to sue his own city to defend his reputation, according to a document obtained exclusively by San Jose Inside.

But in demanding a seven-figure settlement from the taxpayers who employ him, City Manager Tom Williams might be doing more to tarnish his record than his loudest critic—newly elected Mayor Rich Tran.

Attempts to obtain information about the potential lawsuit have been blocked by Williams, who on Friday morning will seek a court order to prevent the city from releasing documents requested by reporters. However, San Jose Inside has already obtained a record of Williams’ demands: $500,000 for damages to reputation, $500,000 for emotional distress and $15,000 for attorney’s fees.

In a cease-and-desist letter dated April 13, Williams accuses Tran of inappropriately disparaging his job performance to the public, to the press and to his face. The 11-page missive, sent by the city manager’s personal attorneys at Ad Astra Law Group, describes several of those exchanges.

On Jan. 20, the letter alleges, Tran said the following to Williams: “Hey, what’s up? Now, ya’ know I told the voters I had to investigate you. So noth’en personal, but I gotta do what I gotta do. Hey, by the way, when are you going to retire? I need to mix it up with some younger people around here, people that look more like me.”

The letter notes how Tran told the Milpitas Post a week before the November election that Williams has cost taxpayers money by prompting an exodus of department heads and a series of lawsuits over retaliation and age discrimination. Although, in Tran’s defense, those statements largely hold true.

San Jose Inside broke the story about Williams’ workplace harassment in early 2015. A series of lawsuits ensued, resulting in settlements as recently as this spring.

In December 2015, Milpitas coughed up $600,000 to settle an age discrimination claim filed by Lori Casagrande, a former office clerk. In March 2016, the city paid former personnel chief Carmen Valdez $100,000 to drop charges of retaliation. In April that same year, the city shelled out $140,000 to settle an age discrimination claim filed by the federal government. Just last month, Milpitas’ former city attorney, Michael Ogaz, dropped retaliation claims in exchange for a $975,000 settlement.

Amid the flurry of litigation, the city hired a crisis management flak that cost taxpayers more than $120,000 a year. Then there’s the city manager’s annual salary and benefits package, which amount to something on the order of $400,000.

Though San Jose Inside and the Post reported on the lawsuits, the boutique public relations contract with Singer Associates Inc. and Williams’ lucrative compensation, Williams singled out Tran’s remarks as defamatory. On Feb. 7, according to Williams’s cease-and-desist notice, Tran said: “Hey there, Mr. City Manager, you don’t look so good. You look stressed. Now, I’m not stressing you out, am I? But you know what I gotta do. My people are telling you’re to blame for all this cost. You have cost the city way too much money. You sure you don’t want to retire now?”

In a Facebook post last month, Tran wrote about his intent to subject Williams to an independent performance review. “Nearly $1 million settlement involved,” Tran wrote in the March 6 post. “Way too much money. We will seek the truth and go from there.”

Tran’s calls for accountability, however, have been plagued by other missteps.

The 31-year-old mayor garnered negative attention for plagiarizing a speech by President Barack Obama and quoting Jay Z without attribution. Not a month after he was sworn into office, Tran skirted the Brown Act by emailing the entire City Council. Milpitas’ outsourced city attorney, Chris Diaz, later chastised him for flouting the same open meeting laws by discussing Williams’ work performance in an open council session.

Altogether, the feedback at City Hall has forced the normally candid mayor into circumspection. Tran declined comment on his interactions with Williams.

But San Jose Inside’s reporting has independently confirmed that Williams has tried to bully his previous critics into silence. His threat to sue the mayor and the city over public remarks about his job performance could be nothing more than an intimidation tactic. His attempt in court this morning to block information pertaining to those threats may be more of the same: an effort to silence an outspoken mayor.

Williams is trying to block the disclosure of records that should arguably be made public. The cease-and-desist letter did not come from the city attorney, but from Williams’ personal counsel, Ad Astra Law Group.

On Wednesday night, it was Ad Astra Law Group that sent emails to San Jose Inside and Post reporter Aliyah Mohammed about an emergency order to appear in court Friday morning. The email explained that Williams is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against against the city to prevent the release of documents requested by Mohammed and San Jose Inside.

David Snyder, an attorney for the nonprofit First Amendment Coalition, says the relatively novel tactic is known as the “reverse” California Public Records Act (CPRA). The procedure stems from a fairly recent precedent, which legitimized injunctions to block public records requests.

“The procedure is completely counter to the purpose of the California Public Records Act, in that it puts requestors in the position of having to hire a lawyer to get the records they want,” Snyder says. “The whole purpose of the CPRA was to allow anyone to come in and request the records that they want. It’s unfortunate that this new precedent could cause the entire system to grind to a halt.”

