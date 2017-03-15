Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Is Failing Our Neediest Students

At the recent joint session of Congress, President Trump framed education as “the civil rights issue of our time.” Unfortunately, this is another empty recitation. Let me explain.
President Obama knew the importance of solving one of the most vexing and potentially calamitous issues of today: educating our children for a rapidly changing career and demographic landscape.
He chose Arne Duncan as his choice for secretary of education. Both Duncan and Obama understood the sense of urgency needed to address the underachievement of too many American students, especially low-income Latino and African-American children. Even though both of them believed in the importance of accountability, very little progress was made to close the racial achievement gap in Obama’s two terms.
It is not an easy achievement. Neither is landing on the moon, but we achieved that goal.
The No Child Left Behind (NCLB, 2002) and Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA, 2015) passed Congress with bipartisan support. In 2002 and again in 2015, a majority of our congressional leaders understood the importance of holding schools accountable for the academic performance of students that are forgotten and marginalized in public schools. However, under Trump we are at the precipice of taking draconian steps to create a system steeped in local control and little federal accountability—a toxic mix of policies.
On March 8, 2017, the U.S. Senate voted to block the ESSA, which creates accountability for how states rate and improve academic results for the poorest and most marginalized students. It’s a tragically under-reported story.
In addition, the new bill precludes the secretary of education from issuing any new regulations in the future. Now more than ever, America’s lowest achieving students need the support of Secretary Betsy DeVos. And yet, her voice has been notably silent.
DeVos’ has been outspoken not when it comes to equity in results, but in the name of parent choice, vouchers and charters.
The coin of the realm is high quality early learning programs, especially for the most marginalized children who begin kindergarten 1.5 years behind their peers. Children from more affluent families enter kindergarten with at least two years of quality early learning experiences.
Low-income children lose out in the summer by staying at home while their wealthier counterparts participate in camps, clubs, travel and other enriching experiences. This gap persists through high school, as evidenced by a large percentage of high school graduates needing remediation in math and English when entering college. This coursework creates a huge expense we cannot afford. Early learning is the answer and the return on its investment is huge.
Quality early education in two-year doses and extended school years for poor children are essential components for addressing achievement gaps. This is where America’s most marginalized children need Secretary DeVos’ voice to be loudest; the research and data are unequivocal.
After her nomination, DeVos said: “The status quo is not acceptable. I am committed to transforming our education system into the best in the world. … I believe every child, no matter their zip code or their parents’ jobs, deserve access to a quality education.”
To that end we agree. But are these words as empty as Trump’s in his address to Congress?
An educated citizenry is imperative to nurture democracy. The process must be participatory. Our future workforce is in the classroom right now.
I urge Secretary DeVos to look at the impact of quality early learning and how it changes the trajectory of a child’s life. Perhaps she could present the data at her boss’ next cabinet meeting. By next year, we could have a plan for his first official State of the Union address, where a proposal could be made to fund early learning in every school district in America.
That is how America can once again shoots for the stars.
> Even though both of them believed in the importance of accountability, very little progress was made to close the racial achievement gap in Obama’s two terms.
> It is not an easy achievement. Neither is landing on the moon, but we achieved that goal.
Seems incoherent to me.
“Obama was a flop. But it wasn’t an easy achievement.” Wow. If he didn’t try at all, he could have been a bigger flop.
DiSalvo has had a long, long career as an educrat and education “leader”. If the education system is a trainwreck, DiSalvo was driving the train.
Once again Mr. DiSalvo presents us with a cure that is far more dangerous than the disease. His prescription, discredited by a five decades-long record of failure, is the spending of huge sums of money — tens of billions of dollars, to elevate America’s poorest performing students to levels equal to that of its highest. His idea of a fix for the abject failure of his snake oil solution is to increase the spending by targeting even younger children, apparently convinced that if you can get at kids early enough even the dumbest of them will grow up to write code and recite progressive dogma.
Like the well-meaning obstetricians who once prescribed thalidomide for morning sickness, setting off a tragedy that would kill or leave permanently maimed thousands of children, Mr. DiSalvo is profoundly ignorant of the tremendous damage that awaits the innocent targets of his elixir. Children of an age once wisely recognized as preschool are indeed ripe for learning, but for the type acquired by play, exploration, and socialization (which can be done at their own speed). They are not equipped, psychologically, socially, or cognitively, for academic work (and certainly not testing).
In defense of his argument Mr. DiSalvo points to the scandalously low levels of math and English scores of incoming college freshmen, ignoring the fact that most of these poor performers don’t belong in college in the first place, and that those who do owe their poor performance to the retarding effects of the relaxed standards and anti-competitive atmosphere of his own equal results-obsessed educational system.
Despite my criticism, I do salute Mr. DiSalvo for his chutzpah, for forging ahead with his destructive agenda at the same time tens of thousands of his district’s parents have dedicated themselves to one goal: spare their kids his crappy educational product.